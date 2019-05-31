Log in
MWA, ORN & TLGT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action

05/31/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018
Deadline: June 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mwa

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) that certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) that these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN)
Class Period: March 13, 2018 - March 26, 2019,
Deadline: June 10, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/orn

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the Company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT)
Class Period: May 2, 2017 - November 7, 2017
Deadline: June 14, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tlgt

The complaint alleges that Teligent violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Specifically, Teligent made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose, product non-conformities in research and development and non-compliance with applicable regulations.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
