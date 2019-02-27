MWC19 Barcelona Exhibitor News Recap through Feb. 26

MWC19 Barcelona, the world’s largest event dedicated to mobile
technology, convenes 25 – 28 February, 2019 at the Fira Gran Via in
Barcelona.
Business Wire is the official
news distribution partner for MWC19 Barcelona and will be
located on-site in the Media Village (CC4). Listed below is the
exhibitor news recap through Feb. 26.
02/26/2019 - 11:30 PM
ASOCS
Announces 5G Single Software Stack on Mobile Edge Cloud
02/26/2019 - 11:00 PM
ADTRAN
and IoT.nxt Collaborate to Bring Exciting Internet of Things (IoT)
Synergies to Worldwide Enterprise and Carrier Markets
02/26/2019 - 04:00 PM
Cambridge
Mechatronics technologies integrated into Qualcomm’s chips with TDK
smartphone camera software controller
02/26/2019 - 04:00 PM
Mobile
World Congress 2019: Comtech Combines Robust Global Mapping Data with
Nuance’s Humanized Dragon Drive Mobility Assistant
02/26/2019 - 01:30 PM
Immersion
Signs Agreement to Make Haptic Technology Available Through IC Partner
Dongwoon Anatech
02/26/2019 - 11:51 AM
Benetel,
Phluido, Aricent and Tech Mahindra Partner to Create Virtualized LTE RAN
for Cable Networks
02/26/2019 - 10:00 AM
Alibaba
Cloud Launches Tech for Change Initiative for Social Good
02/26/2019 - 09:00 AM
GSMA
Announces Winners of the 2019 GLOMO Awards
02/26/2019 - 07:35 AM
5G
Is Coming! China Mobile “5G Device Forerunner Initiative” Launches Its
First Batch of 5G Devices
02/26/2019 - 07:32 AM
China
Mobile Launches 5G Smart Hub, “Forerunner One”
02/26/2019 - 06:30 AM
Modernise
Regulation to Deliver Europe’s Digital Future, Calls GSMA
02/26/2019 - 06:28 AM
Kaspersky
Lab Helps Secure Bionic Technologies for People with Disabilities
02/26/2019 - 06:00 AM
SyncDog
Inc. Collaborates with FullScope IT to Secure Mobile Data in Highly
Regulated Industries
02/26/2019 - 05:00 AM
IDEMIA
to Partner with MobileIron to Enable Enterprise Customers to Manage eSIM
Connectivity on Modern Windows Devices
02/26/2019 - 04:09 AM
Alibaba
Cloud Unveils New Products to Empower Data Intelligence for Enterprises
and Internet Companies
02/26/2019 - 03:57 AM
HERE
Technologies, Shields and Infosys Demonstrate 3D Network Planning
Solution to Slash Costs of 5G Build-out
02/26/2019 - 03:47 AM
Digital
Operator Turkcell Introduces Blockchain-applied ID Management Solution
02/26/2019 - 03:38 AM
MyKronoz
Introduces ZePods Fashionable and Colorful True Wireless Earbuds,
Together with a New Line of Affordable Smartwatches
02/26/2019 - 02:05 AM
ADTRAN
and Telefónica Showcase Open, Converged 10G Services at Mobile World
Congress
02/26/2019 - 02:05 AM
ADTRAN
Delivers Fixed Wireless Access Solutions to Accelerate 5G Deployments
02/26/2019 - 01:23 AM
MWC19
Barcelona Exhibitor News Recap through Feb. 25
02/26/2019 - 12:00 AM
Sequans
Partners with Deutsche Telekom on Integrated SIM for IoT
02/26/2019 - 12:00 AM
Link
Labs and Polte to Integrate 4G and 5G Positioning Technologies into
AirFinder Asset Tracking System
02/26/2019 - 12:00 AM
Eros
Now Partners with Vindicia to Further Enhance the Entertainment
Experience
02/26/2019 - 12:00 AM
Semtech’s
LoRa Technology Recognized for Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2019
02/26/2019 - 12:00 AM
Telna
to Demonstrate Cronus, a Flexible Connectivity Platform to Build and
Control Global Cellular Networks at MWC Barcelona 2019
