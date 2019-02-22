|
MWC19 Barcelona Exhibitor Profiles
02/22/2019 | 04:31am EST
MWC19 Barcelona, the world’s largest event dedicated to mobile
technology, convenes 25 – 28 February, 2019 at the Fira Gran Via in
Barcelona. Accredited press and industry analysts please note the
following important information.
Exhibitor Online News Centre:
https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/press-zone/exhibitor-online-news-centre/
Media Village Opening Hours
https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/press-zone/media-village/
Press Zone:
https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/press-zone/
Business Wire is the official
news distribution partner for MWC19 Barcelona and will be
located on-site in the Media Village (CC4). Listed below are exhibitor
profiles.
Company:
Accuris Networks
Stand:
Hall 5 MR 5M36MR
Web:
www.accuris-networks.com
Accuris Networks empowers service providers to monetise connectivity
and enable subscribers to move seamlessly and securely between LTE,
5G, Wi-Fi, Private Networks, IoT and fixed networks while ensuring a
superior quality of experience. The components of today’s mobile
experience – Cellular/Wi-Fi/IoT are disparate in nature: Accuris is
one of the only platforms available in the industry to seamlessly
integrate these into a single fabric. Accuris Networks is a trusted
supplier to blue-chip operators around the world including AT&T,
Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Bell Canada, China Mobile Intl, EDCH,
Telekom Malaysia, Vivo/Telefonica and more. Visit us at
www.accuris-networks.com or tweet @AccurisNetworks.
Company:
AdaptiveMobile Security
Stand:
2DMR100
Web:
www.adaptivemobile.com
AdaptiveMobile Security is the world leader in cyber-telecoms
security, powered by our core expertise and foundation in security
with a unique focus on real-time mobile network enforcement. The
combination of global insight provided by our security specialists
teams, world-leading Threat Intelligence Unit and our proprietary,
telecom-grade Network Protection Platform are trusted by the world’s
largest service providers to secure their critical communications
infrastructure. This unique combination provides constant protection
and threat response services against current and future cyber
threats to protect networks, nations and individual mobile
subscribers. AdaptiveMobile Security was founded in 2004; boasting
some of the world’s largest mobile operators as customers and
leading security/telecom equipment vendors as partners, the company
is headquartered in Dublin with offices worldwide.
Company:
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc.
Stand:
Meeting Room 2C31MR
Web:
www.analogix.com
Analogix designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital
multimedia market, from smartphones, notebooks, and VR headsets, to
4K TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in
providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions
for DisplayPort under its SlimPort® brand, including high-speed
signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display
controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller
solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative digital
interface for high-resolution video and audio developed by the Video
Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products
are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and
DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.
Company:
Anker Innovations
Stand:
2C49MR, Hall 2
Web:
www.anker.com
ANKER Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a
developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and
the emerging smart home space.
Smart Charging: led by our flagship brand ANKER;
|
Company:
BOWWE
Stand:
8.1K28
Web:
www.bowwe.com
BOWWE Business Builder is an intelligent growth platform for small
and medium-size enterprises. Artificial Intelligence makes BOWWE an
additional employee of the company who advises and conducts
activities in the areas of acquiring, maintaining and building
customer loyalty 24h/d. BOWWE offers a complete set of tools which
support SME companies with their online presence. From creating a
website to all the apps they need to sell and building relations and
customer loyalty.
Company:
Buzzvil
Stand:
2C41MR
Web:
www.buzzvil.com
Softbank Ventures Asia-backed Buzzvil has innovated the mobile ads
industry by inventing the concept of mobile lockscreen ads with
BuzzScreen. We are currently the first and largest mobile lockscreen
advertising platform. But we are still hungry and bringing more
innovation by helping publishers monetize and engage with users not
only through the lockscreen, but also with the floating menu, or
BuzzAd Benefit Pop.
Company:
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Stand:
Hall 6 Stand 6L34
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
CDNS
Web:
www.cadence.com
Cadence enables companies to create innovative electronic products
that transform the way people live, work, and play. Our Tensilica®
DNA processor family enables edge AI across a wide range of
inference from 0.5 to 100s of TMACs. Our Tensilica Vision DSPs
provide breakthrough performance for demanding embedded imaging and
vision functions. Our industry-leading Tensilica HiFi DSPs for
audio, speech and voice provide the best quality sound processing
with the largest partner ecosystem and an expansive range of audio
software. We’ll also demonstrate our 112G SerDes IP, memory IP, and
IP for standards such as MIPI, CCIX, PCI Express, and Ethernet.
Company:
Comba Telecom
Stand:
5A31
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
2342.HK
Web:
https://www.comba-telecom.com/en/
Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with
own manufacturing bases and R&D centers. We offer a portfolio of
products and services of wireless technologies for indoor and
outdoor 2G, 3G, 4G, WiFi and also 5G to our global customers.
Company:
CommAgility
Stand:
7B15
Web:
www.commagility.com
Experts in 4G and 5G customized Radio Access Networks.
Company:
Cradlepoint
Stand:
Hall 2 Stand 2A6MR
Web:
www.cradlepoint.com
Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge
solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint
Elastic Edge™ vision provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and
software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to
connect people, places and things everywhere. More than 20,000
enterprise and government organizations around the world, including
75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune
100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on
Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field
forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected.
Company:
Cubic Telecom
Stand:
Hall 7 Stand 7D71
Web:
http://www.cubictelecom.com/
Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers
mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading IoT,
automotive, M2M and mobile device companies across the globe.
Company:
D-Link Corporation
Stand:
Hall 5 5B10
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
TPE: 2332
Web:
http://www.dlink.com/
D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and
cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our
innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home
consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise
environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports
unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching,
wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network
management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer
for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in
Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.
Company:
Dialogic Corporation
Stand:
Hall 6, B62
Web:
www.dialogic.com
Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for
real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to
service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe.
Focus areas are all-software real-time communications solutions,
industry-leading rich media processing, and virtualized network
infrastructure offerings. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices
worldwide, Dialogic works with 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile
operators, plus nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy
Dialogic-based solutions on agile networks. Our team of professional
services experts is ready to help with unparalleled support and
consulting, helping our customers get the most from their network
investment. To learn more visit www.dialogic.com.
Company:
DSP Group
Stand:
2C95MR
Web:
www.dspg.com
DSP Group is a global leader in integrative wireless chipsets
optimized for a wide range of today’s smart-enabled devices. Founded
in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous
advancement, delivering next-generation solutions in the areas of
voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice
processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart
future, integrating leading-edge semiconductor technology that
enables our customers to develop a new wave of products. From mobile
phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice
services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the
ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices.
Company:
ECI Telecom
Stand:
Hall 6 Stand 6E21
Web:
https://www.ecitele.com/
ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs,
critical infrastructures as well as datacenter operators. Along with
its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI
offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network
management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of
professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open,
future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have
the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their
needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing
needs of tomorrow.
Company:
EMnify
Stand:
Hall 7 Stand 7B81
Web:
www.emnify.com
EMnify is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, revolutionizing
cellular Internet of Things (IoT). Our connectivity management
service provides mobile network operators, enterprises, and
developers globally with technology connecting ‘things’. The first
to provide a mobile core infrastructure as a cloud service, EMnify
enables secure, reliable and scalable connectivity, in ways
previously impossible.
Company:
Ethernity Networks
Stand:
Hall 2 Stand 2E50
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
AIM:ENET.L
Web:
www.ethernitynet.com
Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) is a leading innovator of network
processing technology and products. Mounted on low-cost COTS FPGAs
and with a rich set of networking features, Ethernity’s ENET SoCs,
ACE-NIC smart network adapters, and network appliances offer
best-in-class all-programmable platforms for the fixed and mobile
telecom, enterprise security, and data center markets. Our complete
offering, incorporating FPGA firmware, software applications and
hardware, enables full programmability of the solutions at the pace
of software development, quickly adapting to changing market demands
and applications and facilitating the deployment of edge computing,
5G, and SDN/NFV.
Company:
Exprivia Italtel
Stand:
2G10
Web:
www.italtel.com
With a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, Exprivia Italtel
is one of the most important Italian digital technology players. The
group offers comprehensive solutions to meet the growing demand for
digital transformation and manages the entire ICT value chain, from
infrastructure components to applications and services.
Complementary values and synergies are the trademarks of the
Exprivia Italtel group, which supports customers in adopting
innovative business models in the areas: Finance, Telco & Media,
Energy, Aerospace & Defence, Industry, Healthcare and Public Sector.
The group has about 4000 employees and directly operates in 18
countries.
Company:
FancyFon
Stand:
6D67
Web:
www.fancyfon.com
Established in 2006, FancyFon provides a portfolio of industry
leading solutions for the mobile device lifecycle management market,
enabling any number of smartphones or network devices using a
variety of operating systems to be centrally and remotely managed,
over the Internet.
Company:
ForceManager
Stand:
CS30
Web:
www.forcemanager.com
ForceManager is the mobile CRM and AI solution for field teams
designed to make selling more efficient on the go. Loved for its
usability, the mobile-first solution works as a stand-alone product
for small to mid-sized companies, or as a sales accelerator that can
plug-in to existing CRMs for enterprise. ForceManager is a Spanish
based company present in 36 cities internationally. At our Barcelona
headquarters, we have a team of 90 people from 14 countries
dedicated to making ForceManager the best-in-class mobile CRM and
personal sales assistant - one that can genuinely effect change in
field sales teams worldwide.
Company:
FutureDial, Incorporated
Stand:
Hall 2, 2C112MR
Web:
https://www.futuredial.com/
FutureDial develops software and hardware automation solutions for
mobile device data clear, triage, and configuration. Customers
include tier-1 wireless operators, third-party logistics providers,
wireless retailers, handset manufacturers, and mobile device
re-commerce companies worldwide. FutureDial has cultivated close
working relationships with major mobile device manufacturers and is
fluent across the vast portfolio of device models and technologies.
FutureDial’s solutions process tens of millions of devices annually
equating to customer assets worth billions of dollars each year. The
company’s headquarters are in the Silicon Valley with offices
throughout the United States as well as Canada, China, Japan,
Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.
Company:
GCT Semiconductor, Inc.
Stand:
Hall 2, 2B25MR
Web:
www.gctsemi.com
GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of
advanced LTE solutions from Cat. M/NB to 5G NR. GCT's GDM7243i
series offers fully integrated IoT chips. GCT’s market-proven LTE
solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to
numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots,
USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top
LTE carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio
frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions,
therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small
form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high
reliability and cost effectiveness.
Company:
Giant iTab
Stand:
8.0K14
Web:
www.giantitab.com
Your staff and customers know how Smartphones work - Don't we all?
Company:
Goodix Technology
Stand:
1E70, Hall 1
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
603160
Web:
www.goodix.com
Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) is an integrated chip design &
software solution provider dedicated to deliver leading biometrics
and human-interface solutions for smart mobile terminals. As the
world’s No.1 fingerprint solution provider for Android phones, its
products and solutions bring unique value and are widely
commercialized by global mobile brands including Amazon, Samsung,
Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Dell, Nokia, LG, ASUS, etc.
Goodix today continues to build on its success by expanding and
refining revolutionary solutions for smart terminals, IoT, and
automotive applications, and enriching end-users’ experience
worldwide.
Company:
Grenton Smart Home
Stand:
5K57
Web:
www.grenton.com
GRENTON is an EU manufacturer and general distributor of a fully
hybrid Smart Home System. The company is positioned in the ICT
industry, but at the same time it is very active in the construction
market, promoting professional products that enrich and increase the
value of constructed apartments and houses. The company's mission is
to popularize home automation systems.
Company:
Guavus (a Thales company)
Stand:
Hall 2, Stand 202
Web:
www.guauvs.com
Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and
machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of
the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus
Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in
real-time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase
efficiencies and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer
experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G
and IoT networks.
Company:
Infineon Technologies
Stand:
6C41
Web:
www.infineon.com
Infineon designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range
of semiconductors and system solutions. The focus of its activities
is on automotive electronics, industrial electronics, RF
applications, mobile devices and hardware-based security. Combining
entrepreneurial success with responsible action, at Infineon we make
the world easier, safer and greener.
Company:
Intelsat Corporation LLC
Stand:
6A60
Web:
www.intelsat.com
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized
Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband
services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network
combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial
infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable
architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through
a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations
serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide
ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting,
secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The
end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision
the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in
which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
Company:
Interop Technologies
Stand:
1C21 (Hall 1)
Web:
www.interoptechnologies.com
Interop Technologies is a leading provider of virtualized
communication networks and cloud-based managed solutions for mobile
messaging, voice and connectivity. Founded in 2002, Interop
Technologies’ is dedicated to reducing the complexity of deploying
and managing next generation communication technologies for mobile
network operators. Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS
solution, Interop is committed to delivering industry leading
standardized and Telco-grade technology with the highest level of
deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available for the
global RCS ecosystem. Interop Technologies has world headquarters in
Fort Myers, FL, with offices in Irving, Texas, and an EMEA regional
headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.
Company:
ITD / ClickOnSite
Stand:
5B41
Web:
www.it-development.com
ITD provides Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Towercos an
innovative end-to-end solution (ClickOnSite) to lower costs and
efficiently manage tower sites, rollouts, assets and operations.
Everyone from the office to the field works on one set of data, in
real-time, on PC, tablet or mobile. We have 12,000 daily users
across 20 countries. We are telecoms and tower industry experts
making software services for the telecoms and tower industries! ITD
aims to be the #1 provider of software for managing sites and
operations in Europe, Africa, Middle East and SE Asia. Our
philosophy is #MakeTheEverydayBetter.
Company:
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Stand:
J2160/61
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
JNPR: NYSE
Web:
www.juniper.net
Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and
secure networks, simplifies the complexities of networking with
products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the
way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints
of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver
automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world.
Company:
LetinAR Co., Ltd.
Stand:
CS80
Web:
https://letinar.com
LetinAR develops an optical system for AR smart glasses, which plays
the same role as smartphone displays. The optical system consists of
LetinAR’s self-developed “Pin Mirror (“PinMR™”) lens” and a
microdisplay made by external partners.
Company:
Loon LLC
Stand:
Hall 2.1C53Ex
Web:
www.loon.co
Loon’s mission is to connect people everywhere by inventing and
integrating audacious technologies. By redesigning the essential
components of a cell tower so they can be carried by balloon 20
kilometres above Earth, Loon makes it possible to extend internet
access to the billions who currently lack it. Loon works with mobile
network operators to expand their coverage to unserved and
underserved communities, supplement existing networks, and provide
expedient coverage after natural disasters. To date, Loon’s balloons
have travelled more than 30 million kilometers around the world.
Loon is a subsidiary of Alphabet.
Company:
LotusFlare
Stand:
2C94MR
Web:
www.lotusflare.com
LotusFlare bridges telecom operators with the software stack and
Growth mindset of the most successful Internet players. We partner
with companies in telecom, finance, media and technology to build
awesome digital experiences and then systematically drive
engagement, retention and monetization on apps and websites. Our
founders led the Growth team that helped Facebook reach over 2
billion users. Our offering includes the LotusFlare Growth Platform,
Digital Network Operator™ and a Big Data Platform. Our clients
include some of the world’s largest mobile brands: Verizon,
Linkedin, Digi, Indosat and Telenor.
Company:
Lumentum
Stand:
2F1Ex
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
LITE
Web:
www.lumentum.com
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of
innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking
and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum’s optical
components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of
telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum’s commercial
lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse
applications including next-generation 3D-sensing capabilities.
Company:
Mavenir
Stand:
6D40
Web:
https://mavenir.com/
Mavenir is the industry’s only 100% software-based, end-to-end,
Cloud Native Network Software Provider, redefining network economics
for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions
pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud
Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in
VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and vRAN,
Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP
customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s
subscribers.
Company:
Maxim Integrated
Stand:
2.1C17Ex
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NASDAQ: MXIM
Web:
www.maximintegrated.com
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal
products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with
enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering
design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile
consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading
solutions that help change the world. Our demos at Mobile World
Congress will highlight our tiny, ultra-low-power solutions for
wearable healthcare, mobile audio, and mobile power applications.
Company:
Mobica
Stand:
GLOMO Awards Sponsor
Web:
www.mobica.com
Mobica is a global software services company, delivering and
enabling technologies that transform business outcomes for the
leading brands in Automotive, Silicon, FinTech, Media and Telecoms.
Company:
Mobisummer
Stand:
8.1H68
Web:
www.mobisummer.com
Mobisummer is big data and BI based International Service Company at
the forefront of the mobile marketing industry. Our advanced
technology, seasoned specialists, and varied customized solutions
exemplify our commitment to our clients worldwide. We have
established partnerships with Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Twitter,
etc. Mobisummer's fully self-serviced intelligent platform allows
for quick solutions and strategies. With Mobisummer, transparency is
crucial. We uphold our clients' standards by ensuring exceptional
service, user interfaces, and revenue. Mobisummer always put you in
the driver's seat.
Company:
Nodes Agency Germany GmbH
Stand:
Hall 7 Stand 7B81
Web:
http://nodesagency.de
As one of Europe’s leading digital development agencies, with
in-house developers, designers and digital strategists, we help turn
our customers’ concepts into reliable and robust digital solutions,
with stunning design and amazing user experience.
Company:
Nordic Semiconductor
Stand:
5F41
Web:
https://www.nordicsemi.com/
Nordic is the world’s leading vendor of Bluetooth Low Energy with a
40 percent market share, specializing in low-power wireless
communication in the LTE, 2.4GHz and sub 1-GHz bands for devices
forming the IoT. With the introduction of LTE-M and NB-IoT, the
company’s nRF91 Series sets a new standard for low power and
developer friendly cellular for the IoT. The company has more than
650 employees word wide and is listed on the Norwegian Oslo stock
exchange (OSX: NOD). Nordic was established in 1983 as a spinout
from the Technical University of Trondheim and is ISO 9001:2008
certified.
Company:
O2Micro (ChengDu) Co. Ltd
Stand:
Hall5-5J18
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NASDAQ: OIIM
Web:
http://www.o2micro.com/
Founded in April 1995, O2Micro International limited designs,
develops and markets innovative power management components for the
Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications
markets. Its strengths lie in its system architecture knowledge in
power management, fast time-to-market, strong customer
relationships, and mixed signal engineering Integrated Circuit (IC)
capabilities. With offices worldwide, the company is staffed by a
team of industry veterans with a successful track record and proven
expertise in design, marketing, and operations. O2Micro maintains an
extensive portfolio of intellectual property, and has numerous
trademark applications and copyright registrations.
Company:
Openmind Networks
Stand:
7D71
Web:
www.openmindnetworks.com
Openmind Networks provide Mobile Operators, Inter-Carrier Operators
and Social Media providers with Messaging Solutions optimised for
the new Digital Age.
Company:
Oracle
Stand:
Hall 3 / 3B30
Web:
www.oracle.com
Oracle is a leading provider of communications and cloud solutions,
helping customers connect, monetize, and engage in innovative ways.
Oracle Communications delivers integrated communications and cloud
solutions designed to help service providers and enterprises around
the world accelerate their digital journey in the areas of network
evolution, digital business transformation and customer experience
modernization. For more information, go to
www.oracle.com/communications.
Company:
Pundi X
Stand:
Hall 7 Stand 7G73
Web:
https://pundix.com/
Pundi X is a blockchain company that's creating a new era of
decentralized world to improve your everyday life and making
blockchain more accessible for everyone. Our solutions include:
Company:
Radisys
Stand:
Stand 5I61
Web:
www.radisys.com
Join the Open Network Disruption with Radisys!
Company:
Ranplan Wireless
Stand:
7C24
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
RPLAN
Web:
www.ranplanwireless.com
Ranplan Wireless is an innovative wireless technology company that
has developed the World’s only solution for planning, designing and
optimising in-building and outdoor wireless networks in
coordination. We work closely with our customers and technology
partners to develop solutions that enable the next generation of
wireless networks to be deployed to deliver ubiquitous connectivity
with unmatched quality of experience.
Company:
Razer (Europe) GmbH
Stand:
2C13Ex
Web:
www.razer.com
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
Company:
Riaktr
Stand:
2B34MR
Web:
https://www.riaktr.com/
Riaktr builds Big Data & Analytics software that drive operational
efficiency. Today, our products optimize CAPEX investments and Sales
& Distribution operations. Our approach starts from the field
reality of our customers and puts data at the service of human
intelligence to inform smart decision taking in these fields.
Company:
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
Stand:
6C40/6B51
Web:
www.rohde-schwarz.com
Rohde & Schwarz is a world market and technology leader in all areas
of RF and microwave test. Our test & measurement solutions support
the entire mobile technology lifecycle, including mobile network
testing. We are committed to providing the wireless communications
industry and mobile network operators with the solutions needed to
improve present technologies and to develop 5G.
Company:
Scale Computing
Stand:
Hall 5 Stand 5I10
Web:
https://www.scalecomputing.com/
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and
hyperconverged solutions for customers around the globe. Scale
Computing’s HC3 software eliminates traditional virtualization
software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage,
replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for
running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3
self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and
corrects problems in the infrastructure in real-time, enabling
applications to achieve maximum uptime even when local IT resources
and staff are scarce, making it the ideal application platform for
distributed enterprises, global retailers, and SMBs alike. More at
www.scalecomputing.com
Company:
Sequans Communications
Stand:
5C87
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
SQNS
Web:
www.sequans.com
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of
single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of
Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in
2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G
technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks
around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines:
StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE,
mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and
StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT
devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is
based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States,
United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South
Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com;
www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans
Company:
SFAM
Stand:
HALL 5 - STAND D 31
Web:
https://sfam.eu/es-es/
SFAM is a leading insurance company for smartphones and connected
devices and multimedia pioneer in offering all risks and all causes
insurances. Based in France, it has presence in Spain, Switzerland
and Belgium.
Company:
SIKIWIS
Stand:
5B21
Web:
https://sikiwis.com/
As a French Tech company, Sikiwis supports Enterprises and
Government Institutions in their digital and mobile transformation
via its revolutionary platform Digitalizr - the first zero code
business application platform for Industry 4.0 and digital
transformation.
Company:
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
Stand:
Hall 2 Stand 2G3EX
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NASDAQ: SWKS
Web:
www.skyworksinc.com
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking
revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are
connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and
previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive,
broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial,
medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks
is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales
and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North
America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market
indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’
website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Smaato
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
Hall 8.1 B53
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.smaato.com
|
|
Smaato is the leading global real-time mobile advertising platform,
connecting 10,000+ advertisers — including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age
brands — with over 90,000 app developers and mobile web publishers.
Smaato manages up to 20 billion mobile ad impressions daily and
reaches over one billion unique mobile users monthly. Founded in
2005 by mobile pioneers Ragnar Kruse and Petra Vorsteher, Smaato has
global headquarters in San Francisco, California, with additional
offices in Berlin, Hamburg, New York City, Shanghai, and Singapore.
Learn more at www.smaato.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
8.0G30
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.smkeurope.com
|
|
SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd, a division of SMK Corporation,
headquartered in Tokyo, has long been a world leader in the design,
development and manufacture of a wide range of components including
remote controls, connectors, plugs/jacks, switches, antennas,
communication modules, camera modules, touch panels used in the
consumer electronic, mobile phone, automotive, medical, home
automation, industrial application markets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialising in miniaturisation and with local and global R&D and
production facilities SMK is in an unique position to support the
quick moving, ever changing and demanding mobile and IoT markets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information, visit our website www.smkeurope.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Tango Telecom Ltd.
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
Hall 5 MR 20
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.tangotelecom.com
|
|
Tango Telecom's Data Retail Engine drives service innovation and
velocity for the real-time monetisation of every touchpoint in your
subscribers' journey whether they are at home or roaming, maximising
each subscriber’s lifetime value.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We enable mobile operators to revolutionise how they engage with
their subscribers. The results are far reaching: increased revenues,
improved subscriber loyalty, more effective marketing. Experience up
to 60% increased revenues, 6x increase in conversion rates,
decreases in customer care costs and dramatic reductions in churn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
TDK / InvenSense
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
2I7Ex and 2I9Ex
|
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
|
|
|
TSE:6762
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.invensense.com
|
|
InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider
of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything®
targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with
integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s
solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems)
sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones,
and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware
that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of
sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion
tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and
services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial,
Automotive, and IoT products.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Technicolor
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
2C71MR
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
https://www.technicolor.com/distribute/home-experience
|
|
As a company who actively partners in and participates to every step
of the value chain from content creation, to distribution to
consumption, Technicolor's mission is to create the content
experiences of tomorrow.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our high performance Access solutions meet the demand for gigabit
speed, wireless excellence and become the new epicentre for NSPs
services. Our innovative Play solutions accelerate the delivery of
next-gen video experiences to enjoy the best and most immersive
content regardless of place, device, time or context. With our
expert and tailored approach, together, we can help audiences
discover a future beyond their imagination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Titan IC
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
Hall 7 Stand B41
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.titan-ic.com
|
|
Titan IC is a world-leading supplier of hardware engines for content
and network processing having developed a highly-sophisticated
regular expression engine to detect strings, malware and viruses in
high-speed network data. Titan’s Security Analytics Accelerator
solution (RXP), enables companies to offload complex regular
expressions used to run Intrusion Detection (IDS), Intrusion
Prevention (IDP), Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Deep Packet
Inspection (DPI), resulting in an increase in efficiency and
throughput for its customers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Built around a highly-skilled team of leading engineers and
academics, the company is located in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic
Quarter which is fast becoming the cyber security hub for Europe.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
uCloudlink
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
1A34
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.ucloudlink.com
|
|
Founded in 2011, to provide global mobile data service to billions
of users, uCloudlink established the first mobile data transaction
platform based on its patented CloudSIM Solution and following with
a list of product and service, including roaming-free Wi-Fi hotspot,
world phone and SIMbox. To achieve its vision of connecting and
sharing without limitation, the service brand of “GlocalMe” and
“Roamingman” are developed for sales and rental business
respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With more than 20 branches in China and oversea branches all over
the world, uCloudlink’s maximum number of daily online users
exceeded 6 hundred thousand, as of the end of 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
VIAVI Solutions
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
6G40
|
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
|
|
|
NASDAQ: VIAV
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
https://www.viavisolutions.com
|
|
VIAVI Solutions is a global provider of network test, monitoring and
assurance solutions to communications service providers,
enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government,
military and avionics customers. We deliver end-to-end visibility
across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to
optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability.
VIAVI mobile network testing systems are recognized as the foremost
solution set to facilitate 5G network evolution and speed time to
market, in use with leading base station manufacturers and network
service providers worldwide. VIAVI will showcase 5G network
validation, verification and visibility solutions at Mobile World
Congress 2019. Learn more at www.viavisolutions.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
vintegrisTECH
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
CS30 booth 17
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.vintegris.tech
|
|
vintegrisTECH is a Certification Authority and manufacturer of
innovative systems and applications for the issuance, renewal,
centralised management and audit the use of digital certificates;
discovery and inventory of service and personal digital
certificates; legally binding digital signatures; robust
authentication and management of administrative telematic
notifications. Its flagship product is nebulaSUITE, an all-in-one
solution for the digital identity, authentication and secure access,
which has its own Certification Authority (CA). vintegrisTECH’s
clients include leading banks, insurance, legal, health, retail,
government, and public-sector organisations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information about nebulaSUITE or to request a demo,
contact us at: info@vintegris.tech or visit www.vintegris.tech
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
VUZIX
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
CS136
|
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
|
|
|
VUZI
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.vuzix.com
|
|
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality
(AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise
markets. The Company's products include personal display and
wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality
viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable
displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 66 patents
and 43 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the
Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show
(or CES) and MWC awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019
and several wireless technology innovation awards among others.
Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with
offices in Rochester-NY (USA), Oxford, (UK) and Tokyo (Japan).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Xperi Corporation
|
|
Stand:
|
|
|
|
Hall 1 Stand 1E60
|
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
|
|
|
XPER (NASDAQ)
|
|
Web:
|
|
|
|
www.xperi.com
|
|
Xperi Corporation and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio,
Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for
people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds
of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products
in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast,
computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and
communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor
interconnect and packaging.
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire
Hathaway company, is the global leader in press
release distribution and regulatory
disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and
marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute
market-moving news and multimedia, host online
newsrooms and IR
websites, build content
marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide
audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target
markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news
organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory
authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading
online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has
29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of
communications professionals and news consumers.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com
and Tempo,
the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on
Twitter: @businesswire
or on Facebook.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005066/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|