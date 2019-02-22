MWC19 Barcelona Exhibitor Profiles 0 02/22/2019 | 04:31am EST Send by mail :

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/press-zone/ Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for MWC19 Barcelona and will be located on-site in the Media Village (CC4). Listed below are exhibitor profiles. Company: Accuris Networks Stand: Hall 5 MR 5M36MR Web: www.accuris-networks.com Accuris Networks empowers service providers to monetise connectivity and enable subscribers to move seamlessly and securely between LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Private Networks, IoT and fixed networks while ensuring a superior quality of experience. The components of today’s mobile experience – Cellular/Wi-Fi/IoT are disparate in nature: Accuris is one of the only platforms available in the industry to seamlessly integrate these into a single fabric. Accuris Networks is a trusted supplier to blue-chip operators around the world including AT&T, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Bell Canada, China Mobile Intl, EDCH, Telekom Malaysia, Vivo/Telefonica and more. Visit us at www.accuris-networks.com or tweet @AccurisNetworks. Company: AdaptiveMobile Security Stand: 2DMR100 Web: www.adaptivemobile.com AdaptiveMobile Security is the world leader in cyber-telecoms security, powered by our core expertise and foundation in security with a unique focus on real-time mobile network enforcement. The combination of global insight provided by our security specialists teams, world-leading Threat Intelligence Unit and our proprietary, telecom-grade Network Protection Platform are trusted by the world’s largest service providers to secure their critical communications infrastructure. This unique combination provides constant protection and threat response services against current and future cyber threats to protect networks, nations and individual mobile subscribers. AdaptiveMobile Security was founded in 2004; boasting some of the world’s largest mobile operators as customers and leading security/telecom equipment vendors as partners, the company is headquartered in Dublin with offices worldwide. Company: Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. Stand: Meeting Room 2C31MR Web: www.analogix.com Analogix designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from smartphones, notebooks, and VR headsets, to 4K TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort® brand, including high-speed signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative digital interface for high-resolution video and audio developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector. Company: Anker Innovations Stand: 2C49MR, Hall 2 Web: www.anker.com ANKER Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of connected devices to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. Today, ANKER Innovations is focused on developing new classes of products led by our five key consumer electronic brands: ANKER, EUFY, SOUNDCORE, NEBULA, and ROAV. Smart Charging: led by our flagship brand ANKER; Smart Home: thanks to eufy's smart home appliance and Nebula's smart, portable entertainment devices; Smart Audio: premium wireless headphones and smart speakers developed under our Soundcore brand; Smart Driving: where our Roav connected in-car products are making driving smarter and safer. Company: BOWWE Stand: 8.1K28 Web: www.bowwe.com BOWWE Business Builder is an intelligent growth platform for small and medium-size enterprises. Artificial Intelligence makes BOWWE an additional employee of the company who advises and conducts activities in the areas of acquiring, maintaining and building customer loyalty 24h/d. BOWWE offers a complete set of tools which support SME companies with their online presence. From creating a website to all the apps they need to sell and building relations and customer loyalty. We also offer: *Social Collaboration Platform for Companies *Online marketplace for selling both products and/or services Company: Buzzvil Stand: 2C41MR Web: www.buzzvil.com Softbank Ventures Asia-backed Buzzvil has innovated the mobile ads industry by inventing the concept of mobile lockscreen ads with BuzzScreen. We are currently the first and largest mobile lockscreen advertising platform. But we are still hungry and bringing more innovation by helping publishers monetize and engage with users not only through the lockscreen, but also with the floating menu, or BuzzAd Benefit Pop. Company: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Stand: Hall 6 Stand 6L34 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: CDNS Web: www.cadence.com Cadence enables companies to create innovative electronic products that transform the way people live, work, and play. Our Tensilica® DNA processor family enables edge AI across a wide range of inference from 0.5 to 100s of TMACs. Our Tensilica Vision DSPs provide breakthrough performance for demanding embedded imaging and vision functions. Our industry-leading Tensilica HiFi DSPs for audio, speech and voice provide the best quality sound processing with the largest partner ecosystem and an expansive range of audio software. We’ll also demonstrate our 112G SerDes IP, memory IP, and IP for standards such as MIPI, CCIX, PCI Express, and Ethernet. Company: Comba Telecom Stand: 5A31 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 2342.HK Web: https://www.comba-telecom.com/en/ Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with own manufacturing bases and R&D centers. We offer a portfolio of products and services of wireless technologies for indoor and outdoor 2G, 3G, 4G, WiFi and also 5G to our global customers. Comba provides turnkey solutions and services including consultation, network design, optimization and commissioning. We create added value to mobile operators and enterprises to enhance and extend their wireless networks and enable smart cities by integrated end-to-end solutions and services. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom has more than 80 offices in APAC, EMEA and Americas. For details: www.comba-telecom.com Company: CommAgility Stand: 7B15 Web: www.commagility.com Experts in 4G and 5G customized Radio Access Networks. CommAgility is an award-winning developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for mobile network infrastructure, devices and related applications. We design compact, powerful, and reliable hardware and combine it with our industry-leading LTE software. Our vast experience in LTE includes customizing our 3GPP-based products for private/specialized networks, in applications including avionics, satellite comms, military and high-performance test equipment. Wireless Telecom Group, comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Company: Cradlepoint Stand: Hall 2 Stand 2A6MR Web: www.cradlepoint.com Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint Elastic Edge™ vision provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Company: Cubic Telecom Stand: Hall 7 Stand 7D71 Web: http://www.cubictelecom.com/ Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading IoT, automotive, M2M and mobile device companies across the globe. As an expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere in over 100 countries. Using its global PACE platform, Cubic Telecom creates connectivity where there was none available before, with a belief in the future of things - a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Porsche, Woolworths and Rakuten. Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 device manufacturers, M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi, Qualcomm, Valid, and ISIF. Company: D-Link Corporation Stand: Hall 5 5B10 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TPE: 2332 Web: http://www.dlink.com/ D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries. Company: Dialogic Corporation Stand: Hall 6, B62 Web: www.dialogic.com Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Focus areas are all-software real-time communications solutions, industry-leading rich media processing, and virtualized network infrastructure offerings. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic works with 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, plus nearly 1,000 application developers build and deploy Dialogic-based solutions on agile networks. Our team of professional services experts is ready to help with unparalleled support and consulting, helping our customers get the most from their network investment. To learn more visit www.dialogic.com. Company: DSP Group Stand: 2C95MR Web: www.dspg.com DSP Group is a global leader in integrative wireless chipsets optimized for a wide range of today’s smart-enabled devices. Founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement, delivering next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, integrating leading-edge semiconductor technology that enables our customers to develop a new wave of products. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. Company: ECI Telecom Stand: Hall 6 Stand 6E21 Web: https://www.ecitele.com/ ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as datacenter operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow. Company: EMnify Stand: Hall 7 Stand 7B81 Web: www.emnify.com EMnify is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, revolutionizing cellular Internet of Things (IoT). Our connectivity management service provides mobile network operators, enterprises, and developers globally with technology connecting ‘things’. The first to provide a mobile core infrastructure as a cloud service, EMnify enables secure, reliable and scalable connectivity, in ways previously impossible. EMnify leads the way towards a future without communication barriers. Today we serve customers from more than 70 countries, enabling innovative business models and IoT use cases across the globe. Company: Ethernity Networks Stand: Hall 2 Stand 2E50 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: AIM:ENET.L Web: www.ethernitynet.com Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) is a leading innovator of network processing technology and products. Mounted on low-cost COTS FPGAs and with a rich set of networking features, Ethernity’s ENET SoCs, ACE-NIC smart network adapters, and network appliances offer best-in-class all-programmable platforms for the fixed and mobile telecom, enterprise security, and data center markets. Our complete offering, incorporating FPGA firmware, software applications and hardware, enables full programmability of the solutions at the pace of software development, quickly adapting to changing market demands and applications and facilitating the deployment of edge computing, 5G, and SDN/NFV. Company: Exprivia Italtel Stand: 2G10 Web: www.italtel.com With a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, Exprivia Italtel is one of the most important Italian digital technology players. The group offers comprehensive solutions to meet the growing demand for digital transformation and manages the entire ICT value chain, from infrastructure components to applications and services. Complementary values and synergies are the trademarks of the Exprivia Italtel group, which supports customers in adopting innovative business models in the areas: Finance, Telco & Media, Energy, Aerospace & Defence, Industry, Healthcare and Public Sector. The group has about 4000 employees and directly operates in 18 countries. Company: FancyFon Stand: 6D67 Web: www.fancyfon.com Established in 2006, FancyFon provides a portfolio of industry leading solutions for the mobile device lifecycle management market, enabling any number of smartphones or network devices using a variety of operating systems to be centrally and remotely managed, over the Internet. Company: ForceManager Stand: CS30 Web: www.forcemanager.com ForceManager is the mobile CRM and AI solution for field teams designed to make selling more efficient on the go. Loved for its usability, the mobile-first solution works as a stand-alone product for small to mid-sized companies, or as a sales accelerator that can plug-in to existing CRMs for enterprise. ForceManager is a Spanish based company present in 36 cities internationally. At our Barcelona headquarters, we have a team of 90 people from 14 countries dedicated to making ForceManager the best-in-class mobile CRM and personal sales assistant - one that can genuinely effect change in field sales teams worldwide. Company: FutureDial, Incorporated Stand: Hall 2, 2C112MR Web: https://www.futuredial.com/ FutureDial develops software and hardware automation solutions for mobile device data clear, triage, and configuration. Customers include tier-1 wireless operators, third-party logistics providers, wireless retailers, handset manufacturers, and mobile device re-commerce companies worldwide. FutureDial has cultivated close working relationships with major mobile device manufacturers and is fluent across the vast portfolio of device models and technologies. FutureDial’s solutions process tens of millions of devices annually equating to customer assets worth billions of dollars each year. The company’s headquarters are in the Silicon Valley with offices throughout the United States as well as Canada, China, Japan, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Company: GCT Semiconductor, Inc. Stand: Hall 2, 2B25MR Web: www.gctsemi.com GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced LTE solutions from Cat. M/NB to 5G NR. GCT's GDM7243i series offers fully integrated IoT chips. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. Company: Giant iTab Stand: 8.0K14 Web: www.giantitab.com Your staff and customers know how Smartphones work - Don't we all? That's why using our Giant Smartphones to present your sales and marketing information to large groups of people is such a good idea. Our Giant Smartphones are award-winning for their ability to re-purpose your existing mobile content and magnify the brand experience for users. Whether on the show floor, in an office reception or even in a retail store our Giant Smartphone solution helps brands around the world create stronger and more engaging relationships with their customers. Grab the lions-share of attention at our next event. Company: Goodix Technology Stand: 1E70, Hall 1 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 603160 Web: www.goodix.com Goodix Technology (SH: 603160) is an integrated chip design & software solution provider dedicated to deliver leading biometrics and human-interface solutions for smart mobile terminals. As the world’s No.1 fingerprint solution provider for Android phones, its products and solutions bring unique value and are widely commercialized by global mobile brands including Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Dell, Nokia, LG, ASUS, etc. Goodix today continues to build on its success by expanding and refining revolutionary solutions for smart terminals, IoT, and automotive applications, and enriching end-users’ experience worldwide. Company: Grenton Smart Home Stand: 5K57 Web: www.grenton.com GRENTON is an EU manufacturer and general distributor of a fully hybrid Smart Home System. The company is positioned in the ICT industry, but at the same time it is very active in the construction market, promoting professional products that enrich and increase the value of constructed apartments and houses. The company's mission is to popularize home automation systems. The company's headquarter is located in Kraków, where placed also its research and development department, responsible for continuous improvement of existing and creation of new system modules. Company: Guavus (a Thales company) Stand: Hall 2, Stand 202 Web: www.guauvs.com Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real-time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks. Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Company: Infineon Technologies Stand: 6C41 Web: www.infineon.com Infineon designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductors and system solutions. The focus of its activities is on automotive electronics, industrial electronics, RF applications, mobile devices and hardware-based security. Combining entrepreneurial success with responsible action, at Infineon we make the world easier, safer and greener. At MWC19 you will see how we are enabling and securing everyday transactions “on the go”, how our sensing innovations are blurring the technology lines between humans and smart devices, and how we are securing communication between ever-more “things” in today’s smart world. All this and more at booth 6C41, hall 6. Company: Intelsat Corporation LLC Stand: 6A60 Web: www.intelsat.com Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com. Company: Interop Technologies Stand: 1C21 (Hall 1) Web: www.interoptechnologies.com Interop Technologies is a leading provider of virtualized communication networks and cloud-based managed solutions for mobile messaging, voice and connectivity. Founded in 2002, Interop Technologies’ is dedicated to reducing the complexity of deploying and managing next generation communication technologies for mobile network operators. Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, Interop is committed to delivering industry leading standardized and Telco-grade technology with the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available for the global RCS ecosystem. Interop Technologies has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, with offices in Irving, Texas, and an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Company: ITD / ClickOnSite Stand: 5B41 Web: www.it-development.com ITD provides Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Towercos an innovative end-to-end solution (ClickOnSite) to lower costs and efficiently manage tower sites, rollouts, assets and operations. Everyone from the office to the field works on one set of data, in real-time, on PC, tablet or mobile. We have 12,000 daily users across 20 countries. We are telecoms and tower industry experts making software services for the telecoms and tower industries! ITD aims to be the #1 provider of software for managing sites and operations in Europe, Africa, Middle East and SE Asia. Our philosophy is #MakeTheEverydayBetter. Company: Juniper Networks, Inc. Stand: J2160/61 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: JNPR: NYSE Web: www.juniper.net Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, simplifies the complexities of networking with products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world. Company: LetinAR Co., Ltd. Stand: CS80 Web: https://letinar.com LetinAR develops an optical system for AR smart glasses, which plays the same role as smartphone displays. The optical system consists of LetinAR’s self-developed “Pin Mirror (“PinMR™”) lens” and a microdisplay made by external partners. With LetinAR PinMR™ lens, smart glasses manufacturers can build smart glasses worn like a pair of conventional glasses. The simple structure of PinMR™ Lens module can facilitate mass production. PinMR™ Lens shows wider virtual screen than the currently available optical systems while more accurately expressing colors. PinMR™ Lens can also show a clear image without inducing dizziness because it is able to extend the Depth of Field (DOF) multiple times. LetinAR will begin providing PinMR™ Lens samples next year, making it possible for smart glasses manufacturers to evaluate the potential of using PinMR™ lens for their own products. Company: Loon LLC Stand: Hall 2.1C53Ex Web: www.loon.co Loon’s mission is to connect people everywhere by inventing and integrating audacious technologies. By redesigning the essential components of a cell tower so they can be carried by balloon 20 kilometres above Earth, Loon makes it possible to extend internet access to the billions who currently lack it. Loon works with mobile network operators to expand their coverage to unserved and underserved communities, supplement existing networks, and provide expedient coverage after natural disasters. To date, Loon’s balloons have travelled more than 30 million kilometers around the world. Loon is a subsidiary of Alphabet. Company: LotusFlare Stand: 2C94MR Web: www.lotusflare.com LotusFlare bridges telecom operators with the software stack and Growth mindset of the most successful Internet players. We partner with companies in telecom, finance, media and technology to build awesome digital experiences and then systematically drive engagement, retention and monetization on apps and websites. Our founders led the Growth team that helped Facebook reach over 2 billion users. Our offering includes the LotusFlare Growth Platform, Digital Network Operator™ and a Big Data Platform. Our clients include some of the world’s largest mobile brands: Verizon, Linkedin, Digi, Indosat and Telenor. Company: Lumentum Stand: 2F1Ex Ticker Symbol & Exchange: LITE Web: www.lumentum.com Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is a market-leading manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser customers worldwide. Lumentum’s optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum’s commercial lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D-sensing capabilities. Company: Mavenir Stand: 6D40 Web: https://mavenir.com/ Mavenir is the industry’s only 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native Network Software Provider, redefining network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to CSPs for revenue generation, cost reduction and revenue protection. mavenir.com Company: Maxim Integrated Stand: 2.1C17Ex Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: MXIM Web: www.maximintegrated.com Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Our demos at Mobile World Congress will highlight our tiny, ultra-low-power solutions for wearable healthcare, mobile audio, and mobile power applications. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com. Company: Mobica Stand: GLOMO Awards Sponsor Web: www.mobica.com Mobica is a global software services company, delivering and enabling technologies that transform business outcomes for the leading brands in Automotive, Silicon, FinTech, Media and Telecoms. Headquartered in Wilmslow, UK, with offices across Europe and the US, our technical and delivery excellence in high quality software engineering drives success for our multinational customers on every continent, every day. As leading technology enablers, we’re proud to sponsor the 2019 GLOMO Awards, to celebrate the best in innovation from companies pioneering the creation of services at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution. Company: Mobisummer Stand: 8.1H68 Web: www.mobisummer.com Mobisummer is big data and BI based International Service Company at the forefront of the mobile marketing industry. Our advanced technology, seasoned specialists, and varied customized solutions exemplify our commitment to our clients worldwide. We have established partnerships with Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Twitter, etc. Mobisummer's fully self-serviced intelligent platform allows for quick solutions and strategies. With Mobisummer, transparency is crucial. We uphold our clients' standards by ensuring exceptional service, user interfaces, and revenue. Mobisummer always put you in the driver's seat. Company: Nodes Agency Germany GmbH Stand: Hall 7 Stand 7B81 Web: http://nodesagency.de As one of Europe’s leading digital development agencies, with in-house developers, designers and digital strategists, we help turn our customers’ concepts into reliable and robust digital solutions, with stunning design and amazing user experience. Company: Nordic Semiconductor Stand: 5F41 Web: https://www.nordicsemi.com/ Nordic is the world’s leading vendor of Bluetooth Low Energy with a 40 percent market share, specializing in low-power wireless communication in the LTE, 2.4GHz and sub 1-GHz bands for devices forming the IoT. With the introduction of LTE-M and NB-IoT, the company’s nRF91 Series sets a new standard for low power and developer friendly cellular for the IoT. The company has more than 650 employees word wide and is listed on the Norwegian Oslo stock exchange (OSX: NOD). Nordic was established in 1983 as a spinout from the Technical University of Trondheim and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Company: O2Micro (ChengDu) Co. Ltd Stand: Hall5-5J18 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: OIIM Web: http://www.o2micro.com/ Founded in April 1995, O2Micro International limited designs, develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Its strengths lie in its system architecture knowledge in power management, fast time-to-market, strong customer relationships, and mixed signal engineering Integrated Circuit (IC) capabilities. With offices worldwide, the company is staffed by a team of industry veterans with a successful track record and proven expertise in design, marketing, and operations. O2Micro maintains an extensive portfolio of intellectual property, and has numerous trademark applications and copyright registrations. Company: Openmind Networks Stand: 7D71 Web: www.openmindnetworks.com Openmind Networks provide Mobile Operators, Inter-Carrier Operators and Social Media providers with Messaging Solutions optimised for the new Digital Age. Openmind’s Communication Platform is deployed in over 120 sites across 30 countries in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America, powering over 5 Billion transactions every day. Winner of Deloitte Best Managed Company Award four years in a row now, Openmind Networks is going from strength to strength and our Global Portfolio continues to grow. We are always one step ahead when it comes to Innovation, enabling us to be at the forefront of Product Development. Company: Oracle Stand: Hall 3 / 3B30 Web: www.oracle.com Oracle is a leading provider of communications and cloud solutions, helping customers connect, monetize, and engage in innovative ways. Oracle Communications delivers integrated communications and cloud solutions designed to help service providers and enterprises around the world accelerate their digital journey in the areas of network evolution, digital business transformation and customer experience modernization. For more information, go to www.oracle.com/communications. Company: Pundi X Stand: Hall 7 Stand 7G73 Web: https://pundix.com/ Pundi X is a blockchain company that's creating a new era of decentralized world to improve your everyday life and making blockchain more accessible for everyone. Our solutions include: *The Function X ecosystem that is open source, scalable, secure & fully decentralized for companies & developers to build on. *The world’s 1st blockchain phone called XPhone (powered by Function X) which allows users to browse, text and call without going through a centralized service provider. *The XPOS, a leading blockchain-based payment solution that enables merchants to accept traditional & cryptocurrency payment methods with ease. Company: Radisys Stand: Stand 5I61 Web: www.radisys.com Join the Open Network Disruption with Radisys! Radisys empowers service providers to accelerate innovation, break vendor lock-in, and monetize 4G/5G investments. 5G Acceleration – Our 5G Software Suite delivers a path to 5G with support for NSA and SA deployments. We will showcase Open RAN and CBRS solutions with our partners. We deliver Media Analytics Innovation and will demonstrate MEC and media analytics with AI inference for always-on video surveillance with facial and speech recognition. Our SD-PON solutions deliver one common software platform for all broadband access technologies, enabling service providers to transition legacy OLTs to white-box hardware with SDN control. Company: Ranplan Wireless Stand: 7C24 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: RPLAN Web: www.ranplanwireless.com Ranplan Wireless is an innovative wireless technology company that has developed the World’s only solution for planning, designing and optimising in-building and outdoor wireless networks in coordination. We work closely with our customers and technology partners to develop solutions that enable the next generation of wireless networks to be deployed to deliver ubiquitous connectivity with unmatched quality of experience. Our solutions support inter-working of multiple technologies such as 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and IoT. Research and innovation is part of our DNA. We are continuously developing solutions that address the emerging needs of tomorrows connected, digitalised world. Company: Razer (Europe) GmbH Stand: 2C13Ex Web: www.razer.com Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware ranges from high-performance gaming peripherals (for the PC and console platforms) to the Razer Blade gaming laptops. Razer’s software platform, with over 50M users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Company: Riaktr Stand: 2B34MR Web: https://www.riaktr.com/ Riaktr builds Big Data & Analytics software that drive operational efficiency. Today, our products optimize CAPEX investments and Sales & Distribution operations. Our approach starts from the field reality of our customers and puts data at the service of human intelligence to inform smart decision taking in these fields. So far, our products have generated ROI for worldwide industry leaders in the telco and consumer goods sectors (Orange, MTN, AbInbev, Mars,...) Company: Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Stand: 6C40/6B51 Web: www.rohde-schwarz.com Rohde & Schwarz is a world market and technology leader in all areas of RF and microwave test. Our test & measurement solutions support the entire mobile technology lifecycle, including mobile network testing. We are committed to providing the wireless communications industry and mobile network operators with the solutions needed to improve present technologies and to develop 5G. Reliable IT security solutions complement the competencies to ensure network and mobile endpoint security. Rohde & Schwarz showcases applications for mobile broadband, mobile network testing, Internet of Things, automotive and cybersecurity at two booths in hall 6. Company: Scale Computing Stand: Hall 5 Stand 5I10 Web: https://www.scalecomputing.com/ Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions for customers around the globe. Scale Computing’s HC3 software eliminates traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects problems in the infrastructure in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime even when local IT resources and staff are scarce, making it the ideal application platform for distributed enterprises, global retailers, and SMBs alike. More at www.scalecomputing.com Company: Sequans Communications Stand: 5C87 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: SQNS Web: www.sequans.com Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans Company: SFAM Stand: HALL 5 - STAND D 31 Web: https://sfam.eu/es-es/ SFAM is a leading insurance company for smartphones and connected devices and multimedia pioneer in offering all risks and all causes insurances. Based in France, it has presence in Spain, Switzerland and Belgium. SFAM offers insurances adapted to the needs of each consumer, ensuring quality of service, excellent customer service and promoting sustainable recycling practices and responsible consumption of mobile telephony and multimedia products. Founded in 1999 by Sadri Fegaier, the company employs more than 1,300 people and has more than 4 million customers. Company: SIKIWIS Stand: 5B21 Web: https://sikiwis.com/ As a French Tech company, Sikiwis supports Enterprises and Government Institutions in their digital and mobile transformation via its revolutionary platform Digitalizr - the first zero code business application platform for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation. Sikiwis digitalizes and manages internal and external processes and procedures of organizations with international footprints. DIGITALIZR ports 100% of the business processes onto the Web and native mobile applications in record time. DIGITALIZR comes loaded with 300 modules available in 23 languages. Sikiwis serves a large number of industries in the following sectors: Buildings, Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Services and any organization with a decentralized environment. Company: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Stand: Hall 2 Stand 2G3EX Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: SWKS Web: www.skyworksinc.com Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com. Company: Smaato Stand: Hall 8.1 B53 Web: www.smaato.com Smaato is the leading global real-time mobile advertising platform, connecting 10,000+ advertisers — including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age brands — with over 90,000 app developers and mobile web publishers. Smaato manages up to 20 billion mobile ad impressions daily and reaches over one billion unique mobile users monthly. Founded in 2005 by mobile pioneers Ragnar Kruse and Petra Vorsteher, Smaato has global headquarters in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in Berlin, Hamburg, New York City, Shanghai, and Singapore. Learn more at www.smaato.com. Company: SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd Stand: 8.0G30 Web: www.smkeurope.com SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd, a division of SMK Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, has long been a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of components including remote controls, connectors, plugs/jacks, switches, antennas, communication modules, camera modules, touch panels used in the consumer electronic, mobile phone, automotive, medical, home automation, industrial application markets. Specialising in miniaturisation and with local and global R&D and production facilities SMK is in an unique position to support the quick moving, ever changing and demanding mobile and IoT markets. For more information, visit our website www.smkeurope.com. Company: Tango Telecom Ltd. Stand: Hall 5 MR 20 Web: www.tangotelecom.com Tango Telecom's Data Retail Engine drives service innovation and velocity for the real-time monetisation of every touchpoint in your subscribers' journey whether they are at home or roaming, maximising each subscriber’s lifetime value. We enable mobile operators to revolutionise how they engage with their subscribers. The results are far reaching: increased revenues, improved subscriber loyalty, more effective marketing. Experience up to 60% increased revenues, 6x increase in conversion rates, decreases in customer care costs and dramatic reductions in churn. Company: TDK / InvenSense Stand: 2I7Ex and 2I9Ex Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSE:6762 Web: www.invensense.com InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. Company: Technicolor Stand: 2C71MR Web: https://www.technicolor.com/distribute/home-experience As a company who actively partners in and participates to every step of the value chain from content creation, to distribution to consumption, Technicolor's mission is to create the content experiences of tomorrow. Our high performance Access solutions meet the demand for gigabit speed, wireless excellence and become the new epicentre for NSPs services. Our innovative Play solutions accelerate the delivery of next-gen video experiences to enjoy the best and most immersive content regardless of place, device, time or context. With our expert and tailored approach, together, we can help audiences discover a future beyond their imagination. Company: Titan IC Stand: Hall 7 Stand B41 Web: www.titan-ic.com Titan IC is a world-leading supplier of hardware engines for content and network processing having developed a highly-sophisticated regular expression engine to detect strings, malware and viruses in high-speed network data. Titan’s Security Analytics Accelerator solution (RXP), enables companies to offload complex regular expressions used to run Intrusion Detection (IDS), Intrusion Prevention (IDP), Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), resulting in an increase in efficiency and throughput for its customers. Built around a highly-skilled team of leading engineers and academics, the company is located in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter which is fast becoming the cyber security hub for Europe. Company: uCloudlink Stand: 1A34 Web: www.ucloudlink.com Founded in 2011, to provide global mobile data service to billions of users, uCloudlink established the first mobile data transaction platform based on its patented CloudSIM Solution and following with a list of product and service, including roaming-free Wi-Fi hotspot, world phone and SIMbox. To achieve its vision of connecting and sharing without limitation, the service brand of “GlocalMe” and “Roamingman” are developed for sales and rental business respectively. With more than 20 branches in China and oversea branches all over the world, uCloudlink’s maximum number of daily online users exceeded 6 hundred thousand, as of the end of 2018. Company: VIAVI Solutions Stand: 6G40 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: VIAV Web: https://www.viavisolutions.com VIAVI Solutions is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI mobile network testing systems are recognized as the foremost solution set to facilitate 5G network evolution and speed time to market, in use with leading base station manufacturers and network service providers worldwide. VIAVI will showcase 5G network validation, verification and visibility solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019. Learn more at www.viavisolutions.com. Company: vintegrisTECH Stand: CS30 booth 17 Web: www.vintegris.tech vintegrisTECH is a Certification Authority and manufacturer of innovative systems and applications for the issuance, renewal, centralised management and audit the use of digital certificates; discovery and inventory of service and personal digital certificates; legally binding digital signatures; robust authentication and management of administrative telematic notifications. Its flagship product is nebulaSUITE, an all-in-one solution for the digital identity, authentication and secure access, which has its own Certification Authority (CA). vintegrisTECH’s clients include leading banks, insurance, legal, health, retail, government, and public-sector organisations. For further information about nebulaSUITE or to request a demo, contact us at: info@vintegris.tech or visit www.vintegris.tech Company: VUZIX Stand: CS136 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: VUZI Web: www.vuzix.com Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 66 patents and 43 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) and MWC awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester-NY (USA), Oxford, (UK) and Tokyo (Japan). Xperi Corporation Stand: Hall 1 Stand 1E60 Ticker Symbol & Exchange: XPER (NASDAQ) Web: www.xperi.com Xperi Corporation and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. 