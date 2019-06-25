MWC19 Shanghai to be held Jun 26 - 28, 2019, in Shanghai, China

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-shanghai/GSMApressrelease/

Company: GSMA Event: MWC19 Shanghai

Jun 26 - 28, 2019

Shanghai, China Web: https://www.mwcshanghai.com/

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005436/en/