MWI Animal Health Announces New Offerings to Alleviate Financial Burdens of Pet Care

Two flexible financing solutions make essential pet care more affordable in the wake of COVID-19

MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen and a leading distributor of animal health products, today announced two new offerings designed to increase access to affordable veterinary care as practices and their clients grapple with the financial impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The offerings enable practices to provide flexible financing solutions for clients who may be struggling to afford quality care for their pets or who may just want more certainty in an uncertain economic landscape.

“As part of our commitment to creating healthier futures, we are always listening, adapting and responding to our customers’ evolving needs—particularly today as veterinary practices and their clients continue to navigate the long-term effects of this global health crisis,” said Brian Topper, Vice President of Product Strategy at MWI. “We know that COVID-19 has led to uncertainty and unemployment for millions of people who are now having to make difficult decisions. Whether or not to get necessary care for their pets should not be one of them. These new partnerships will ease the financial burden of both routine and emergency pet care, while also helping practices achieve more consistent revenue, long term client engagement, and, most importantly, better outcome for their patients.”

Through MWI, veterinary practices can now offer the following financial solutions to their clients:

Premier Pet Care Plan : The custom-built care plans provide gold standard medicine, such as vaccinations and preventative care, via monthly payments to help spread out the cost of routine products and services. By offering a simple, manageable way for clients to meet essential pet healthcare needs, and simultaneously removing much of the administrative burden from practices, the Premier Pet Care Plan enables veterinarians throughout North America to focus on what matters most – providing best-in-class care. Practices can get up and running quickly and manage their plans easily.

: The custom-built care plans provide gold standard medicine, such as vaccinations and preventative care, via monthly payments to help spread out the cost of routine products and services. By offering a simple, manageable way for clients to meet essential pet healthcare needs, and simultaneously removing much of the administrative burden from practices, the Premier Pet Care Plan enables veterinarians throughout North America to focus on what matters most – providing best-in-class care. Practices can get up and running quickly and manage their plans easily. Scratchpay: This simple and unique financing platform is designed to increase access to healthcare through immediate and transparent payment plans and touchless payments. The platform makes patient financing easy and transparent for practices. Clients can apply for financial support in just 90 seconds via any internet-connected device. Once a payment plan is selected by the client, practices receive the funds in as little as two to three business days while the client pays over time with no deferred interest or prepayment fees. Scratchpay positions itself as the most accessible “Care Now, Pay Later” provider for pets in the U.S.

MWI’s latest offerings expand upon the company’s commitment to helping veterinarians manage the impact of COVID-19. In April, MWI announced a series of technology tools to facilitate virtual engagement between practices and clients.

