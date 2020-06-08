MWI Animal Health UK Launches New Technology-Enabled Solutions to Support Veterinary Clinic's Virtual Healthcare Needs

MWI Animal Health UK, a leading animal health solutions company within the United Kingdom and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today the launch of new technology-enabled practice management solutions that will allow veterinarians to address specific health needs while staying virtually engaged with clients. The technology offerings will create seamless connectivity between practices and patients to help practices maintain the highest standards of care as both veterinary clinics and patients continue to adhere to social distancing measures in place to help slow the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We understand that the coronavirus pandemic has brought a certain amount of change and uncertainty to many, including our customers and clients. At MWI, we believe it’s our responsibility to constantly evolve, create and adapt on behalf of the veterinary practices that depend on us to ultimately optimize patient outcomes,” said David Tinsley, Managing Director, MWI Animal Health UK. “We’re confident that our newest technology solutions will not only directly address the current needs of veterinarian clinics, but will provide enhanced customer care, reduce gaps in efficiency and simplify workflow over the long-term. These offerings are just another example of our unwavering focus on continuing to improve animal health worldwide.”

Expanding on its already robust and effective practice management solutions, MWI UK will launch two new offerings to help veterinary practices drive operational performance and improve outcomes. New offerings include:

Home Pharmacy: MWI UK will offer a new service that allows veterinary clinics to place an order for medication online and have the product shipped directly to their patient’s doors. Clinicians can now present prescriptions for fulfillment from any web-enabled device. The prescriptions are then filled by MWI UK’s pharmacists and shipped to clients’ homes making it easier for clients to order and access their pet’s medication from their veterinarian. The Home Pharmacy service will also integrate with MWI’s practice management technology to allow auto-shipping options for preventative healthcare plans and complete medical record integration, creating an improved customer care experience.

Video Telehealth Consulting: Beginning in mid-May, MWI UK has started offering a video telehealth platform for veterinary clinics. The service is fully integrated into Merlin, MWI UK’s current cloud-based practice management system, and designed to seamlessly integrate with day-to-day business operations, simplifying workflow and allowing practitioners to focus on the work that matters most: patient care. All video consultations can also be saved directly into the medical records of the patient.

The video teleconsulting technology enables direct, virtual interaction between veterinary practices and patients regardless of location to communicate, examine and even treat household pets remotely. Pet owners do not need to download additional software and can access the telehealth consulting on any modern device and all major browsers. By offering easy-to-use video teleconsulting, practices can determine if in-person care is necessary or if treatment can take place remotely or be postponed – a particularly critical decision during times of social distancing.

Merlin also helps MWI Animal Health UK customers reduce administrative tasks and gives clinics more time to focus on providing the best possible animal care. The technology enables practices to virtually monitor and update patient records, appointments, insurance claims and more.

For more information about MWI Animal Health UK, please visit www.mwiah.co.uk

