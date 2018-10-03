MX data empowers Ent Credit Union members to improve their financial lives

Lehi, UT, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX, the leader in actionable financial data, now provides members of Ent Credit Union, Colorado’s leading credit union, the ability to take charge of their finances and track their progress towards financial well-being.

Powered by MX’s digital money management (DMM), which collects and enriches data and then presents guiding insights that help members take smart financial action, Ent’s Money Insight tool allows members to aggregate accounts from other financial institutions – giving them a clear view of all their finances in one place in a dynamic, visual format. Members can also easily track and categorize their spending, create budgets, manage debt and more. Ent is offering the DMM data solution to its more than 300,000 members for free, within online banking and mobile banking.

“Our members now have relevant, visible and timely advice and control of their finances, and the best part about it – it’s free,” said Tanan Miles, Ent's vice president of electronic banking. “It’s just one more way we’re delivering on our credit union’s mission to improve our members’ financial quality of life.”

“From the perspective of the customer, we’re basically helping people get to know their finances better than their Amazon shopping cart,” said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. “From the perspective of the credit union, we know financial clarity and guidance are key to delighting members. The MX data platform gives Ent powerful tools that make that happen – increasing member loyalty while driving profitable growth.”

About MX

MX, the leader in actionable financial data, enables financial institutions and fintech providers to grow faster, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional customer experience. In doing so, MX is empowering the world to become financially strong. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 1,800 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com .

About Ent

Founded in 1957, Ent Credit Union is a different kind of financial institution, committed to improving members’ financial quality of life and returning value through better rates and lower fees. Colorado’s leading credit union, Ent has more than $5.0 billion in assets, more than 300,000 members and more than 30 convenient service center locations along the Front Range. As a not-for-profit, community-chartered credit union, Ent’s membership is open to businesses and individuals who live, work, worship or attend school in Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Pueblo and Teller counties, as well as select communities in Weld and Adams counties. Ent is an Equal Housing and Equal Opportunity Lender, federally insured by the NCUA.

Attachment

Steve Jensen MX 8016695532 steve.jensen@mx.com