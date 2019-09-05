MX3 Diagnostics Announces Partnership with IRONMAN Oceania Series

MX3 Diagnostics, the company that created the first saliva-based ‘lab-in-your-hand’ health diagnostics platform, today announced that it has been designated the official hydration diagnostics partner for the IRONMAN Oceania Series. IRONMAN Oceania operates a portfolio of elite endurance races including the iconic IRONMAN triathlon series throughout Australia and New Zealand.

The MX3 Hydration Testing System Pro Version uses saliva to measure hydration in seconds, allowing trainers and athletes to assess hydration status anywhere at any time. This innovative approach eliminates the need for blood prick or urine tests, generating actionable results in real-time that are uploaded to the MX3 App and stored in the cloud.

By making a hydration test quick and convenient, IRONMAN athletes can track fluctuations in their fluid levels day by day, and over time. Athletes now have direct insight into how their training regimen, environment and lifestyle can impact hydration status and the amount of fluid they need to drink while training and during a competition.

“IRONMAN is the gold standard for endurance performance and we are honored to be involved with such an incredible community of organizers and athletes,” said Michael Luther, co-founder and CEO of MX3. “MX3 is dedicated to helping athletes improve performance and reduce injury, and this partnership allows us to reach the most elite endurance athletes in the world with a solution to managing hydration status that will help them reach their training goals.”

Training for and competing in races such as IRONMAN requires both physical and mental commitment. Hydration is a key element to sports performance, as dehydration can lead to fatigue, injury and sickness. MX3 is leveraging the convenience of saliva to test for hydration and empower athletes with real-time visibility into their personalized hydration data.

Dave Beeche, the managing director of the Oceania IRONMAN Group, said competing in IRONMAN at all levels is about maximizing performance to help make the impossible a reality.

“The IRONMAN Oceania operations team is very proud to have been working with MX3 throughout the year to provide hydration assessments of IRONMAN athletes in recovery tents post competition,” Beeche said. “The innovative technology of MX3’s Hydration Testing System is quickly becoming a valuable tool for IRONMAN coaches and athletes to help them optimize hydration management during training and recovery sessions in preparation for race day.”

The MX3 Hydration System Pro Version is now available for preorder for individual or group sales. To order the system today or learn more, please visit: www.mx3diagnostics.com.

About MX3 Diagnostics

MX3 was founded to make it easier for people to measure and manage their personal health. Our revolutionary approach to portable, point-of-care analytics brings lab-grade testing out of the lab and into environments where it’s needed most. With MX3, sports teams, trainers, and athletes can finally manage health factors that help maximize performance, reduce injuries, and speed recovery. For more information, visit: www.mx3diagnostics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005215/en/