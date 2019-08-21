Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MYGN Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations concerning its GeneSight® Psychotropic test, one of Myriad’s most important products.

If you invested in Myriad before August 14, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MYGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

MYGN@hbsslaw.com.

The firm’s investigation concerns the accuracy of Myriad’s statements regarding its GeneSight® Psychotropic test, a kit intended to analyze how a patient’s genes may affect their response to certain drugs.

The Company has repeatedly promoted the quality and attributes of this new product, including most recently on August 1, 2019, when the Company announced insurer United Healthcare had decided to cover the test.  In response, the price of Myriad shares steadily rose.

But on August 13, 2019, Myriad shocked investors when it disclosed that the FDA had demanded changes to GeneSight®.  Although the Company claimed to have submitted a proposed solution to the FDA’s demand, Myriad admitted that it did not know if regulators would accept the changes.  Myriad also refused to discuss how increased regulatory scrutiny may impact sales of the test.

This news drove the price of Myriad shares down $18.95, or down about 42%, on August 14, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, when senior management received the FDA’s demanded changes, and whether issues with GeneSight® should have been disclosed earlier,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Myriad should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MYGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25pLake Resources NL LKEOB Options commence Trading
AW
09:23pOTSUKA : Adopts CO2-free Electricity Annual CO2 Emissions to Decline by Approximately 9% (193KB)
PU
09:23pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09:20pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Evolent Health, Flavors and Fragrances, Granite Construction, and Pluralsight and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:19pTrump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
RE
09:19pSQM : Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2019
PR
09:18pSK TELECOM : Breaks 1 Million 5G Subscriber Mark
PU
09:17pRUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX : RTR) 14 High Priority Targets and New Mineralisation Style
AQ
09:14pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING TANDY LEATHER FACTORY (NASDAQ : TLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tandy Leather Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
09:13pLAKE RESOURCES NL : LKEOB Options commence Trading Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
5RICD MUTU : RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. : Announces Appointment Of New Director

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group