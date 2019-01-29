MYND Property Management : Expands into Washington State with Acquisition of Jevons Property Management

MYND gains a portfolio of more than 800 rental units

MYND Property Management, a customer-first, tech-enabled property management firm, has acquired Jevons Property Management, a property management company located in the Seattle area.

With the transaction, MYND launches in Washington State with more than 800 units of multifamily and single-family rentals. The Jevons team adds valuable local property management experts and technicians who will continue to provide great service in the Washington market to MYND’s staff.

“We’re pleased to bring MYND’s best-in-class service to the Washington market in partnership with the Jevons team,” says Doug Brien, CEO and Co-Founder of MYND Property Management. “Mynd looks to partner with property management firms whose core values align directly with ours, and Enrique was a perfect fit. Jevons is committed to providing residents and owners in Seattle and Washington State with excellent customer service and that aligns well with our approach. ”

Moving forward, Jevons Property Management will be known as MYND Property Management. Residents, property owners and real estate investors who are interested in property management can expect the same high-quality customer service and responsiveness they did in working with Jevons.

Enrique Jevons will remain in charge of the Seattle office as its Regional Property Manager. A seasoned real estate investor with more than 20 years of experience, Jevons has worked in various hospitality management positions for Hyatt Hotels, Stanford University and the Marriott. In addition, he personally owns 71 rental housing units.

“My goal is to continue to provide optimal service to the property owners and residents of Seattle, the Puget Sound, Yakima and everyone in Washington State,” Jevons says.

For more information, visit MYND’s Seattle property management page.

www.mynd.co

MYND Property Management is a customer-first, tech-enabled property management firm based in Oakland, Calif. MYND focuses on the small residential sector, or multifamily and single-family rentals with fewer than 50 units. The company’s team of on-the-ground experts provide a combination of excellent service and efficient technology to boost net operating income (NOI) for property owners, while improving the rental living experience for residents. With management capabilities throughout California and Washington State, MYND has aggressive plans to expand nationwide in 2019.

