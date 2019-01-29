MYND Property Management : Expands into Washington State with Acquisition of Jevons Property Management

MYND Property Management, a customer-first, tech-enabled property
management firm, has acquired Jevons Property Management, a property
management company located in the Seattle area.
With the transaction, MYND launches in Washington State with more than
800 units of multifamily and single-family rentals. The Jevons team adds
valuable local property management experts and technicians who will
continue to provide great service in the Washington market to MYND’s
staff.
“We’re pleased to bring MYND’s best-in-class service to the Washington
market in partnership with the Jevons team,” says Doug Brien, CEO and
Co-Founder of MYND Property Management. “Mynd looks to partner with
property management firms whose core values align directly with ours,
and Enrique was a perfect fit. Jevons is committed to providing
residents and owners in Seattle and Washington State with excellent
customer service and that aligns well with our approach. ”
Moving forward, Jevons Property Management will be known as MYND
Property Management. Residents, property owners and real estate
investors who are interested in property management can expect the same
high-quality customer service and responsiveness they did in working
with Jevons.
Enrique Jevons will remain in charge of the Seattle office as its
Regional Property Manager. A seasoned real estate investor with more
than 20 years of experience, Jevons has worked in various hospitality
management positions for Hyatt Hotels, Stanford University and the
Marriott. In addition, he personally owns 71 rental housing units.
“My goal is to continue to provide optimal service to the property
owners and residents of Seattle, the Puget Sound, Yakima and everyone in
Washington State,” Jevons says.
For more information, visit MYND’s Seattle
property management page.
www.mynd.co
MYND Property Management is a customer-first, tech-enabled property
management firm based in Oakland, Calif. MYND focuses on the small
residential sector, or multifamily and single-family rentals with fewer
than 50 units. The company’s team of on-the-ground experts provide a
combination of excellent service and efficient technology to boost net
operating income (NOI) for property owners, while improving the rental
living experience for residents. With management capabilities throughout
California and Washington State, MYND has aggressive plans to expand
nationwide in 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005748/en/