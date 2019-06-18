MYOS RENS' Fortetropin® Shown to Increase the Rate of Muscle Protein Synthesis in Older Adults in Clinical Study Carried out at University of California, Berkeley

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition derived from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, announced today positive top-line results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that was conducted at the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women (60-75 years of age).

In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, 20 subjects, men and women 60 to 75 years of age, were assigned to consume either Fortetropin or a macronutrient-matched placebo for 21 days along with daily doses of a heavy water tracer. After 21 days, a microbiopsy was collected from each subject and analyzed to determine the fractional synthetic rate (FSR) of muscle proteins. For subjects who received Fortetropin, the average FSR in several gene ontologies were significantly higher compared to the placebo group. The proportion of proteins with an increased FSR in the Fortetropin group (33/38 myofibril proteins, 36/44 cytoplasmic proteins and 15/19 mitochondrial proteins) relative to the placebo group was found to be statistically significant.

Muscle loss represents one of the most important causes of functional decline and loss of independence in older adults. Age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) is commonly observed in many older adults and is also characterized by a decrease in the rate of muscle protein synthesis. In addition, low muscle mass is associated with fall-related injuries which can be devastating to adults over the age of 60 years, particularly if they result in a bone fracture. In this study, Fortetropin was shown to improve the average muscle protein synthesis rate, providing the potential to improve muscle health among older adults. There are very limited options available to address age-related muscle loss. Geriatricians commonly manage this through lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise.

"We believe the results from the UC Berkeley clinical study show that our all-natural ingredient Fortetropin can significantly improve muscle health for older adults," commented Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS RENS Technology. "We are committed to continuing scientific research to demonstrate the efficacy of our advanced nutrition products. This study shows Fortetropin's remarkable potential for managing age-related muscle loss in older adults. The results from this study will form the cornerstone of MYOS' 'Healthy Aging' business unit. The global elderly nutrition market was $19B in 2018 and is estimated to surpass $31B by 2026. We plan to aggressively move forward with additional clinical studies that will focus on this area along with recovery and rehabilitation."

"The results from this clinical study evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on muscle protein synthesis rates in older adults are very exciting," commented the Principal Investigator, William J. Evans, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Human Nutrition, University of California, Berkeley and an expert in sarcopenia. "Fortetropin clearly has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect. We look forward to continued scientific collaboration with MYOS."

About Fortetropin®

Fortetropin is a proprietary composition made from fertilized egg yolk through a patented process that maintains its vital nutrients and bioactivity to build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. It is the main ingredient in Yolked® muscle health formula, an NSF Certified for Sport® all-natural sports nutrition product that helps your body utilize protein more efficiently to build more lean muscle in conjunction with resistance training, and in Myos Canine Muscle Formula, the first product of its kind to support muscle health in dogs. For more information please visit www.yolked.com and/or www.myospet.com.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size and lean body mass in conjunction with resistance training. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.MYOSRENS.com.

