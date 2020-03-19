Log in
MYOS RENS Technology : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

03/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), an advanced nutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition made from fertilized egg yolk that helps build lean muscle, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, March 25 at 11 AM (ET).

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11 AM (ET), at which time MYOS Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mannello will provide commentary on earnings results and provide updates on its ongoing clinical studies and commercial efforts.

Conference Call Details:



Call Date/Time:

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM (ET)



Dial In:

877-407-9120 from the U.S.; international callers may telephone 412-902-1009
approximately 15 minutes before the call.

A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the completion of the call until April 8, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S., or 201-612-7415 for international callers using the Conference ID# 13700696.

This call will be simultaneously webcast. The webcast will be available on the MYOS website, www.myosrens.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The webcast will be archived and available at the same web address for two weeks following the call.

About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®.  For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with  the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
MYOS RENS Technology
Joanne Goodford
Phone:  973-509-0444
Email:  jgoodford@myoscorp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myos-rens-technology-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301026569.html

SOURCE MYOS RENS Technology


© PRNewswire 2020
