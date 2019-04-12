Log in
Ma San : Form of CV of candidate of member of the BOD

0
04/12/2019 | 09:48am EDT

ENGLISH TRANSLATION

CURRICULUM VITAE

I.Personal information:

1.Full name: [■]

2.Sex: [■]

3. ID card/ passport number: [■]

Date of issue: [■]

Place of issue: [■]

4.Date of birth: [■]

5.Place of birth: [■]

6.Nationality: [■]

7.Permanent registered address: [■]

8.Contact address: [■]

9.Professional degree: [■]

10.Working history:

Year

Study or work place

Position

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

From [■] to [■]

[■]

[■]

11. Current positions (including member of the Board of Directors, other management positions) in organizations, companies (specify the positions and relevant organizations, companies):

No.

Positions

Name

of

the

organizations,

companies

1

[■]

[■]

2

[■]

[■]

3

[■]

[■]

12. Related interest with Masan Group Corporation: number of MSN in possession: [■] shares, accounting for [■]% of the charter capital of Masan Group Corporation; of which:

+ Authorized ownership on behalf of [■] (name of the shareholder for which the candidate is authorized): [■] shares,

+ Personal ownership: [■] shares.

II.Family relationships: (including spouse, natural father, adoptive father, natural mother, adoptive mother, child, adopted child, siblings, brother-in-law or sister-in-law)

Full name

Relationship

ID card/Passport, issuance

Address

date, issuance place

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

[■]

I undertake that:

-I will be responsible for the accuracy, truthfulness and suitability of the personal information declared above.

-I do not violate regulations on nomination or self-nomination for membership of the Board of Directors according to the Charter of Masan Group Corporation and current legal regulations.

-I will perform my duties with integrity, loyalty, prudence and for the best interests of Masan Group Corporation upon being elected to be a member of the Board of Directors.

Date: ………… …. 2019

Declared by (sign with full name)

Disclaimer

Ma San Group Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 13:47:02 UTC
