Ma San : Form of CV of candidate of member of the BOD

ENGLISH TRANSLATION

CURRICULUM VITAE

I.Personal information:

1.Full name: [■]

2.Sex: [■]

3. ID card/ passport number: [■] Date of issue: [■] Place of issue: [■]

4.Date of birth: [■]

5.Place of birth: [■]

6.Nationality: [■]

7.Permanent registered address: [■]

8.Contact address: [■]

9.Professional degree: [■]

10.Working history:

Year Study or work place Position From [■] to [■] [■] [■] From [■] to [■] [■] [■] From [■] to [■] [■] [■] From [■] to [■] [■] [■] From [■] to [■] [■] [■] From [■] to [■] [■] [■]

11. Current positions (including member of the Board of Directors, other management positions) in organizations, companies (specify the positions and relevant organizations, companies):

No. Positions Name of the organizations, companies 1 [■] [■] 2 [■] [■] 3 [■] [■]

12. Related interest with Masan Group Corporation: number of MSN in possession: [■] shares, accounting for [■]% of the charter capital of Masan Group Corporation; of which:

+ Authorized ownership on behalf of [■] (name of the shareholder for which the candidate is authorized): [■] shares,

+ Personal ownership: [■] shares.