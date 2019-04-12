Ma San : Form of CV of candidate of member of the Supervisory Board

ENGLISH TRANSLATION
CURRICULUM VITAE
I.Personal information:
1.Full name: [■]
2.Sex: [■]
|
3. ID card/ passport number: [■]
|
Date of issue: [■]
|
Place of issue: [■]
4.Date of birth: [■]
5.Place of birth: [■]
6.Nationality: [■]
7.Permanent registered address: [■]
8.Contact address: [■]
9.Professional degree: [■]
10.Working history:
|
Year
|
Study or work place
|
Position
|
|
|
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
From [■] to [■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
11. Current positions (including member of the Board of Directors, other management positions) in organizations, companies (specify the positions and relevant organizations, companies):

No. | Positions | Name of the organizations, companies
|
No.
|
Positions
|
Name
|
of
|
the
|
organizations,
|
|
|
companies
|
|
|
1
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
2
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
3
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
12. Related interest with Masan Group Corporation: number of MSN in possession: [■] shares, accounting for [■]% of the charter capital of Masan Group Corporation; of which:
+ Authorized ownership on behalf of [■] (name of the shareholder for which the candidate is authorized): [■] shares,
+ Personal ownership: [■] shares.
II.Family relationships: (including spouse, natural father, adoptive father, natural mother, adoptive mother, child, adopted child, siblings, brother-in-law or sister-in-law)

Full name | Relationship | ID card/Passport, issuance date, issuance place | Address
|
Full name
|
Relationship
|
ID card/Passport, issuance
|
Address
|
|
|
date, issuance place
|
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
[■]
|
|
|
|
I undertake that:
-I will be responsible for the accuracy, truthfulness and suitability of the personal information declared above.
-I do not violate regulations on nomination or self-nomination for membership of the Supervisory Board according to the Charter of Masan Group Corporation and current legal regulations.
-I will perform my duties with integrity, loyalty, prudence and for the best interests of Masan Group Corporation upon being elected to be a member of the Supervisory Board.
Date: ………… …. 2019
Declared by (sign with full name)
