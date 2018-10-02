Ma San : Masan Group and SK Group Complete Transaction to Become Strategic Partners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Masan Group and SK Group Complete Transaction to Become Strategic Partners

Ho Chi Minh City, 2 October 2018 - Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN, "Masan" or the

"Company") today announced the completion of SK Group's ("SK Group" or "SK") purchase of 109,899,932 treasury shares at VND100,000 per share, a total consideration of approximately USD470 million. SK is now the largest foreign shareholder of Masan Group.

ABOUT MASAN GROUP CORPORATION

Masan Group Corporation ("Masan" or the "Company") believes in doing well by doing good. The Company's mission is to provide better products and services to the 90 million people of Vietnam, so that they can pay less for their daily basic needs. Masan aims to achieve this by driving productivity with technological innovations, trusted brands, and focusing on fewer but bigger opportunities that impact the most lives.

Masan Group's member companies and associates are industry leaders in branded food and beverages, consumer agriculture (meat), value-add chemical processing, and financial services, altogether representing segments of Vietnam's economy that are experiencing the most transformational growth.

ABOUT SK GROUP

SK Group is one of the largest corporate groups in South Korea, with businesses across energy, chemicals, telecommunications, semiconductors, logistics and service sectors. SK Group operates globally across over 40 countries and had a combined revenue of USD141 billion as of year-end 2017.

