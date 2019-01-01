Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ma'aden Saudi Arabian Mining SJSC : Ma'aden receives ‘Workplace Digital Transformation Award'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 10:54am CET

The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) was awarded the 'best workplace digital transformation award 2018' from K2, the leading global Digital Process Automation platform for enterprises seeking to rapidly and intelligently create modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their business.

The K2 Excellence award was received at a special ceremony in Ma'aden`s Riyadh office by Mr. James W. Marczak - Ma'aden's Chief Information Officer from K2's DeWet Klopper, Regional Director, K2 Middle East.

'Ma'aden's operations and business needs have grown tremendously over the recent years with the company's rapid growth, expansion and diversification, and we are constantly upgrading our systems and platforms to achieve operational excellence across the organization. We are pleased that K2 recognizes Ma'aden's success in leveraging its process automation platform,' Darren Davis, President and CEO of Ma'aden, said.

'We are pleased to present Ma'aden with this award for the impressive service management platform- a central portal for thousands of employees - they have built to enhance their employee experience and efficiency. By digitalizing more than 100 internal processes on the K2 platform to date, the company has reduced its paper use and increased productivity across the organization. It is an outstanding achievement by the Ma'aden team.' DeWet Klopper, Regional Director, K2 Middle East said.

Ma'aden's rapid growth and strategic focus on operational excellence led the company to search for an efficient business process workflow automation platform to digitalize processes that are outside the purview of standard modules of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. In 2015, Ma'aden conducted an exhaustive evaluation of business process automation platforms available in the global market and picked the K2 platform.

'Over the past three years, we have relied on K2 to automate several of our non-ERP processes. We are pleased that Ma'aden could enhance its internal systems and develop new applications without making significant new investments in hardware infrastructure while achieving reduced cost and paper work. The use of a single process automation platform also helped in using the same skillset to address diverse business requirements and providing a unified user experience,' said Bandar Al-Habshan (Director, ICT-SS Applications)

Disclaimer

Ma'aden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company SJSC published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 09:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pVestas makes comeback in Taiwan with 18 MW order from Star Energy Corporation
GL
12:01pEMAAR PROPERTIES : marks New Year with spectacular gala
AQ
11:54aGRAYS LEASING : JCR-VIS Reaffirms Ratings of Grays Leasing Limited - Press Release issued by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
11:54aDIN TEXTILE : JCR-VIS Assigns Initial Entity Ratings to Din Textile Mills Limited - Press Release issued by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
11:54aKOT ADDU POWER : JCR-VIS Reaffirms Ratings of Kot-Addu Power Company Limited - Press Release issued by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
11:54aRELIANCE WEAVING : PACRA Upgrades Entity Ratings of Reliance Weaving Mills Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
11:54aDESCON OXYCHEM : PACRA Assigns Positive Outlook to Entity Ratings of Descon Oxychem Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
11:54aISMAIL IND : PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Ismail Industries Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
11:54aLOTTE : PACRA Assigns Initial Entity Ratings to LOTTE Kolson (Private) Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
11:54aSINDH ABADGAR : PACRA Assigns Initial Entity Ratings to SGM Sugar Mills Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Puts Financial Chief on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him--2nd Updat..
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Hires Activision CFO
4Activision Blizzard Puts CFO on Paid Leave, Intends to Fire Him
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.