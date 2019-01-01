Ma'aden Saudi Arabian Mining SJSC : Ma'aden receives ‘Workplace Digital Transformation Award'

The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) was awarded the 'best workplace digital transformation award 2018' from K2, the leading global Digital Process Automation platform for enterprises seeking to rapidly and intelligently create modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their business.

The K2 Excellence award was received at a special ceremony in Ma'aden`s Riyadh office by Mr. James W. Marczak - Ma'aden's Chief Information Officer from K2's DeWet Klopper, Regional Director, K2 Middle East.

'Ma'aden's operations and business needs have grown tremendously over the recent years with the company's rapid growth, expansion and diversification, and we are constantly upgrading our systems and platforms to achieve operational excellence across the organization. We are pleased that K2 recognizes Ma'aden's success in leveraging its process automation platform,' Darren Davis, President and CEO of Ma'aden, said.

'We are pleased to present Ma'aden with this award for the impressive service management platform- a central portal for thousands of employees - they have built to enhance their employee experience and efficiency. By digitalizing more than 100 internal processes on the K2 platform to date, the company has reduced its paper use and increased productivity across the organization. It is an outstanding achievement by the Ma'aden team.' DeWet Klopper, Regional Director, K2 Middle East said.

Ma'aden's rapid growth and strategic focus on operational excellence led the company to search for an efficient business process workflow automation platform to digitalize processes that are outside the purview of standard modules of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. In 2015, Ma'aden conducted an exhaustive evaluation of business process automation platforms available in the global market and picked the K2 platform.

'Over the past three years, we have relied on K2 to automate several of our non-ERP processes. We are pleased that Ma'aden could enhance its internal systems and develop new applications without making significant new investments in hardware infrastructure while achieving reduced cost and paper work. The use of a single process automation platform also helped in using the same skillset to address diverse business requirements and providing a unified user experience,' said Bandar Al-Habshan (Director, ICT-SS Applications)