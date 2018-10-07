Ma'aden Saudi Arabian Mining SJSC : wins Arabia CSR Award in Partnership and Collaboration

Ma'aden recently won first place in the 2018 Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards under the category Partnerships & Collaborations which recognizes the company's collaborative partnerships with various organizations within the framework of its social responsibility program and in line with its sustainable development objectives.

The award was accepted by Mr. Fouzi Bubshait, Vice President, Learning and Development Partnerships during a ceremony held in Dubai at the conclusion of the Arab Forum on Social Responsibility.

The Arabia CSR Awards presented by the Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) aim to honor public and private organizations all throughout the Arab region for implementing best practices in corporate social responsibility and sustainability and thereby creating a positive impact in the society.

This award underscores Ma'aden's on-going efforts to adopt internationally recognized best practices to support its sustainability initiatives and business practices.