MabSpace Biosciences Doses First Patient in China Phase 1 Trial for MSB2311 and Submitted IND for MSB0254 to NMPA

MabSpace Biosciences announced that on August 24th, 2018,
MSB2311 was successfully administered to the first Chinese cancer
patient at Beijing Cancer Hospital in its China Phase 1 trial. MSB2311
is a 2nd-generation PD-L1 antibody with a unique pH-dependent
antigen binding property that enables intra-tumor recycling and
potentiates tumor penetration.
The current dose-escalation study is designed to extend the ongoing
phase 1 trial in US and establish safety, tolerability, and
pharmacokinetic profiles as well as explore preliminary efficacy in
Chinese cancer patients. More detailed information about this China
Phase 1 trial of MSB2311 can be found at the China Clinical Trials
Registry www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn (CTR20180925).
The US Phase 1 study has been on-going since April 2018, and the
available preliminary data have shown excellent safety, tolerability,
and pharmacokinetic profiles.. Both China and US phase 1b studies are
planned to further explore efficacy in tumor-type specific or
biomarker-enriched expansion cohorts.
“Our mission at MabSpace is to provide cancer patients with superior and
affordable antibody-based therapeutics. The successful completion of
dosing of MSB2311 into the first Chinese cancer patient is an important
milestone for us,” said Xueming Qian, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO,
MabSpace Biosciences. “We will advance this program into registration
trial next year. In addition, we will also initiate combination trials
early next year with MSB2311 as the backbone.”
MSB2311 is the first product candidate derived from MabSapce’ pipeline
generated using its immune tolerance breaking technology platform.
MabSpace has 12 ongoing programs in its R&D pipeline. On August 28th,
2018, Mabspace submitted another IND application to NMPA for MSB0254,
the second product candidate from the platform. “We will continue to
move at least one more innovative biologics asset in our pipeline per
year into clinical stage to meet patients’ needs,” added Xueming Qian.
MSB0254 is a novel humanized VEGFR2 antibody which antagonizes both
VEGF-A and VEGF-C mediated tumor-associated angiogenesis, an important
pathway utilized by tumor cells for growth and metastasis. A VEGFR2
blocking antibody in the same class has been approved in US for the
treatment of 2nd line gastric cancer, NSCLC, and CRC and
recently shown to have benefits in a subset of 2nd line HCC
patients. MSB0254 will be developed for these cancer types and may also
serve as an important combination therapy with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors
such as MSB2311.
About MabSpace Biosciences
MabSpace Biosciences Co., Ltd. is a private, venture-backed
biotechnology company specialized in discovering and developing
innovative antibody therapeutics using its proprietary immune tolerance
breaking technology platform. MabSpace has built up a pipeline in
immune-oncology, ophthalmology as well as nephrology. The
immune-oncology (IO) pipeline is spearheaded by MSB2311, and includes
molecules targeting various pathways regulating tumor immune cycle as
well as multiple targeted antibodies. MabSpace is headquartered in Hong
Kong, with a fully-integrated antibody discovery and development
facility in Biobay, Suzhou Industrial Park, China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006026/en/