Mabanaft GmbH KG : Petronord Acquires Oil Trading Company in North Rhine-Westphalia

Vöge Mineralölhandel was founded in 1962 in Hamm, North Rhine-Westphalia, a town with about 180,000 inhabitantsin the triangle Ruhrgebiet, Münsterland and Sauerland. The company operates a classic end-consumer business with heating oil, diesel and lubricants. An automatic filling station with diesel and AdBlue completes the portfolio.

With the takeover, the company will in future be continued as a branch of Schmidt Energiehandel, a company belonging to the Petronord group, in Hamm. In close coordination with the managing director of Schmidt Energiehandel, Tim vor dem Gentschenfelde, the authorized signatory Christian Vöge is responsible for the local business.

Vöge operates in a region that borders directly on the sales territories of other Petronord companies: Schmidt Energiehandel in the north (Ascheberg-Herbern), Lipps Energie in the south (Hagen-Hohenlimburg near Dortmund) and Uhlenbruck Energie in the southwest (Mülheim an der Ruhr). The acquisition of Vöge will strengthen Petronord's presence in the North Rhine-Westphalia region and optimally complement Schmidt Energiehandel's business.

Petronord is a subsidiary of Mabanaft, the trading division of Marquard & Bahls, Germany. Under the Petronord umbrella, 33 retailcompanies in Germany, Austria and Sweden are active in the heating oil and diesel end-consumer business, lubricants distribution, the operation of service stations for commercial trucking fleets ('pool stations'), and the trading of bitumen, wood pellets, natural gas, and electricity.

www.petronord.de

www.mabanaft.com

www.marquard-bahls.com