Mabanaft GmbH KG : Petronord Acquires a Stake in Stockholms Diesel & Oljehandel AB, Sweden

09/10/2018 | 11:40am CEST


DGAP-Media / 10.09.2018 / 11:37

The Petronord group is focused on supplying private and commercial end-consumers with energy products, including the operation of filling stations for the commercial transport business. The company operates a network in Germany, Austria and Sweden and is now expanding in Northern Europe: On October 1, 2018, it acquires shares in Stockholms Diesel & Oljehandel AB. This is the third Swedish investment within the Petronord Group, bringing the total number of end-consumer companies to 33.

Stockholms Diesel & Oljehandel AB is a regionally established trading company which sells diesel and heating oil to B2B and B2C customers in the greater Stockholm area. From its headquarters in Bromma, Stockholm, the business is run by five employees. One of its two subsidiaries supplements the company's product portfolio with a wide range of lubricants.

Petronord holds the acquired shares in Stockholm's Diesel & Oljehandel AB through its Swedish holding company Petronord Scandinavia AB, which was registered under the name Eficientec AB until August 2018. The remaining shares are held by the previous owner, Bo Örjan Rahm, who continues to manage the local business.

Petronord is a subsidiary of Mabanaft, the trading division of Marquard & Bahls, Germany. Under the Petronord umbrella, 33 retail companies in Germany, Austria and Sweden are active in the heating oil and diesel end-consumer business, lubricants distribution, the operation of service stations for commercial trucking fleets ("pool stations"), and the trading of bitumen, wood pellets, natural gas, and electricity.

For further information on Petronord, Mabanaft and Marquard & Bahls, please visit www.petronord.de, www.mabanaft.com and www.marquard-bahls.com


For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerhard Grambow
Managing Director
Petronord GmbH & Co. KG
+49 40 370 04-0
gerhard.grambow@petronord.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
Key word(s): Energy

10.09.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

721955  10.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721955&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
