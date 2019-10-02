Log in
Mabey Bridge to Take Part in 2019 IMESA Conference in South Africa

10/02/2019 | 04:00am EDT

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading bridge and engineering services specialist, Mabey Bridge will participate in the Institute of Municipal Engineering of South Africa (IMESA) 2019 Conference in Durban, South Africa from October 2-4, 2019. Exhibiting at Stand 47 with South African partners ECM Technologies, Mabey Bridge will be demonstrating its expertise in developing critical infrastructure solutions and connecting rural communities across the region quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

Limited resources have created pressure for municipalities in South Africa to achieve greater efficiencies. With more than five decades of experience working with local communities across the African continent and beyond, Mabey Bridge is well-positioned to help municipalities deliver more with less. Among the benefits of Mabey Bridge’s high-quality, pre-fabricated modular steel bridging solutions for permanent or temporary applications:

  • Rapid installation – modular components allow for installation in as little as one quarter of the time of other bridge types
  • Cost-effective - less expensive than traditional concrete structures to ensure fast investment payback
  • Safe and robust – full-scale tested to ensure product safety and durability; hot-dip galvanized to minimize through-life maintenance with a 100 year+ proven life span
  • Ideal for rural applications – components are easily deployable, simple to store for future use, and can be installed with unskilled labour with minimal or no heavy construction equipment required
  • Environmentally friendly – all components are 100% recyclable

“We’re extremely proud that our work in South Africa has enabled safer, faster and more efficient rural access,” said Michael Treacy, CEO, Mabey Bridge. “We have seen, first-hand, the societal and economic benefits delivered by the installation of critical infrastructure in rural locations. We know what resources municipalities have available, we understand their challenges, and so, by default, we are well-placed to be able to provide them with the tools to deliver rural infrastructure quickly, safely and efficiently.”

About Mabey Bridge
Mabey Bridge is a leading international provider of high-quality modular bridging solutions. We specialise in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas. We also deliver bridging solutions for the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as for specialist military applications, humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief.

Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group company, is based in Gloucestershire, UK and has supplied modular bridging solutions to over 150 countries worldwide. For more information on how we can help with your project, please visit our website www.mabeybridge.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
