Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mabinogi's Latest P.E.T. Update with New Dungeons and Bosses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Explore New Dungeons with More Powerful Pet Companions Starting August 13

Nexon’s free-to-play fantasy MMORPG, Mabinogi, is receiving another whimsical update as “P.E.T.” Part 2 hits the game on August 13. After acquiring the Pet Training Skill in Part 1, players will soon be challenged to defeat new dungeons and bosses alongside their pets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005161/en/

Mabinogi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mabinogi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Players will be able to cross the Geata north of Mag Mell to explore the new dungeons, Forest of Four Seasons and Dynamic Lands, where mighty bosses await players and their pets. At the Forest of Four Seasons, players will encounter the beautiful and mighty Fleur, who trains fairy youth, and meet Kerune in the Dynamic Lands who will challenge them to friendly duels.

Depending on the mission difficulty, you can gain Pet Trainer items such as Faded Fynn Beads, perfumes, and gems. Defeating Fleur in the Forest of Four Seasons will also offer rewards such as Fleur’s Wings, outfit, Grass Tiara, and more, while defeating Kerune will award players with Kerune’s Horn, Appearance Scroll Fragment, Fleur’s Grass Tiara, and more.

In addition, following positive player response with the addition of new pet activities in “P.E.T.” Part 1, Milletians will now be introduced to powerful Fynn Bead Skills imbued within Fynn Beads. To successfully awaken the powers that lie in the core of a Faded Fynn Bead, players must learn the Burnishing Skill. Higher grade Fynn Beads will require higher level Burnishing Skill.

When awakened, Fynn Beads equip pets with unique powers, including:

  • Floral Shield: Creates a barrier of petals that will counter enemy attacks.
  • Fynni Punch: Activates giant fists during combat to damage enemies.
  • Repelling Force: Inflicts a gravitational field that damages and repels enemies within a set radius of a pet.
  • Rush of Wind: Creates torrents of wind that scatter in all directions.
  • Healing Bubble: Raises a character’s HP and MP by popping Healing Bubbles.
  • Pulling Force: Damages enemies with a gravitational field that pulls enemies in.

More exciting content awaits Milletians in this major update. To learn more about Mabinogi’s “P.E.T.” Part 2 update arriving on August 13, visit the link here and follow @mabinogi on Facebook for the latest updates.

Assets:

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Twitch / YouTube / Discord

About Mabinogi http://mabinogi.nexon.net/

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
02:54pRYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES : Q2 2020 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02:54pAstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group