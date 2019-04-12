Mabruk Oil Operations ... TENDER REF.: CFT/GNS /417/2019/TIP

Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO) invites interested local companies specializing in providing BEVERAGE AND CLEANING SERVICES to participate in the said TENDER and to collect the Call for Tender package at our office at the following address:

MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS

Dhat El Imad Complex - Tower 4 Floor 07

P. Box: 91171, Tripoli, Libya

Attn. Mr. Ali MSALEM - Office # 11

Tender Committee Coordinator

Tel: + (218) 21 335 0401 - Ext.: 1436

SCOPE OF SERVICE:

PROVISION OF BEVERAGE AND CLEANING SERVICES- TRIPOLI OFFICE

IMPORTANT NOTE:

- MOO reserves the right to reject any and/or all companies at its sole discretion. Such act by MOO, shall be final and shall not be contested or challenged by any participants.

- This invitation implies neither commitment nor obligation, implied or otherwise, for MOO to enter into a contract.

- The whole cost incurred in the preparation and submission of the documents, visits and any other costs of whatsoever nature incurred in connection with this invitation, shall be borne by the participated companies.

PARTICIPATION:

• This invitation will remain posted on website until -09/05/2019 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

• Call for Tender package will be ready to be collected by Companies on 15/04/2019.

• For any Interested Company welling to have the CFT package shall provide a certified Cheque in the name of MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS for an amount of One Thousand Libyan Dinar ( 1000.000 LYD) which is nonrefundable.

• The last date to pick up the Call for Tender package is 09/05/2019.

The last date to receive the offers is 16 /05 /2019 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Accordingly, all interested Bidders should submit their offers not later than this date. Any offers submitted after this date will be disregarded.

NOTE:

Please contact MOO Reception desk in Tower 2, Ground Floor for direction in hand delivery of the tender documents