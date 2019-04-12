Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mabruk Oil Operations ... TENDER REF.: CFT/GNS /417/2019/TIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Mabruk Oil Operations (MOO) invites interested local companies specializing in providing BEVERAGE AND CLEANING SERVICES to participate in the said TENDER and to collect the Call for Tender package at our office at the following address:

MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS

Dhat El Imad Complex - Tower 4 Floor 07

P. Box: 91171, Tripoli, Libya

Attn. Mr. Ali MSALEM - Office # 11

Tender Committee Coordinator

Tel: + (218) 21 335 0401 - Ext.: 1436

SCOPE OF SERVICE:

PROVISION OF BEVERAGE AND CLEANING SERVICES- TRIPOLI OFFICE

IMPORTANT NOTE:

- MOO reserves the right to reject any and/or all companies at its sole discretion. Such act by MOO, shall be final and shall not be contested or challenged by any participants.

- This invitation implies neither commitment nor obligation, implied or otherwise, for MOO to enter into a contract.

- The whole cost incurred in the preparation and submission of the documents, visits and any other costs of whatsoever nature incurred in connection with this invitation, shall be borne by the participated companies.

PARTICIPATION:

• This invitation will remain posted on website until -09/05/2019 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

• Call for Tender package will be ready to be collected by Companies on 15/04/2019.

• For any Interested Company welling to have the CFT package shall provide a certified Cheque in the name of MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS for an amount of One Thousand Libyan Dinar ( 1000.000 LYD) which is nonrefundable.

• The last date to pick up the Call for Tender package is 09/05/2019.

The last date to receive the offers is 16 /05 /2019 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Accordingly, all interested Bidders should submit their offers not later than this date. Any offers submitted after this date will be disregarded.

NOTE:

Please contact MOO Reception desk in Tower 2, Ground Floor for direction in hand delivery of the tender documents

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aIndia Consumer Price Inflation Edges Higher in March
DJ
08:23aMAREX FINANCIAL : Spectron reports record 2018 results and strong start to 2019
PU
08:21aTake Five - Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
08:08aMABRUK OIL OPERATIONS ... TENDER REF. : Cft/gns /417/2019/tip
PU
08:08aNOC NATIONAL OIL : 'Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-61/2018)
PU
08:08aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After China Exports Surge
DJ
08:05aFour Awesome Days of Free Summer Fun at the 2019 Tri-County Fair
SE
08:05aPratt Abbott Launches Earth Day Clothing Drive to Benefit Preble Street
SE
08:05aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Brexit, Chinese trade balance, US unemployment at its lowest, climate....
08:04aS.Africa's Brimstone quits Clover buyout after anti-Israel pressure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5COVESTRO AG : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: Strong year 2018 despite challenging fourth quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About