MacB Develops Next Generation C3 Prototype for Air Operations Centers

HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that it has developed a Resilient Command, Control, and Communications Integrated Solution (RC3IS™) for use by customers and coalition partners in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The RC3IS is an ideal solution for coalition partners implementing systems and capabilities developed in the U.S. so foreign countries can perform air operations organically, and fight side-by-side with U.S. forces.



MacB’s technical team leveraged years of experience in Air Battle Management and Air Operations to achieve significant reductions in the size, power, weight and cube of the RC3IS for testing and customer demonstrations. Senior engineers developed an advanced architectural framework that integrated best Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) components, and re-hosted them into a single suite. The result is a fully interoperable solution with current U.S. Air Operations Certification (AOC) applications, hosted in a half rack server composed of agnostic hardware and software. Current configuration is for 120 users, but the solution is scalable to grow to triple that capacity.

“Numerous demonstrations to government representatives from the FMS program have enabled us to fully optimize the functionality of the RC3IS,” said Ricky Carter, Vice President of MacB’s Strategic Missions Division. “Our engineering and integration efforts exceed the requirements for AOC modernization plans for Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, resulting in MacB being well-positioned as the program of record to deliver next generation technologies for our coalition partners.”

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2008 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com .

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC., an ALION COMPANY

For 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, has been solving many of the Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. MacB is committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com .

