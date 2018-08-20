MacB Wins $47M Contract for the Air Force Institute of Technology

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a $47 million task order by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA), under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC), Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT) Multi-Award Contract (MAC). The four-year prime award continues MacB’s work over the last five years assisting the Office of the Secretary of Defense designated Scientific Test and Analysis Techniques (STAT) Center of Excellence (COE). The objective is to improve the Test and Evaluation (T&E) strategy development and analysis for all DoD weapon systems programs. The majority of work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.



Principal engineers, senior technology specialists, scientists, and program managers from MacB’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) will be responsible for delivering statistical and T&E expertise, providing high-level scientific research and technical services for more than 40 major Development, Test, and Evaluation (DT&E) and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) efforts.

“This program focuses on developing and implementing optimal methods to maximize the value of our test and evaluation processes, improving both the value and quality of the test, while maximizing the utilization of available resources,” said Cindy Martin, Vice President of ATG’s Systems Development Operations. “AFIT and our team provide Design of Experiments and other statistical expertise for many weapon systems programs to maximize the utility of test efforts.”



ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com.



ABOUT DoD IAC Program

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center (IAC) program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center, and provides technical data management and research assistance for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T), and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development, and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

