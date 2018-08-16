MacB to Showcase Wireless Threat Characterization and Data Analytics Capabilities at TechNet Augusta

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that the company will demonstrate a new wireless threat characterization capability at TechNet Augusta 2018. The enhanced capability combines multiple Erebus tactical integrated wireless network nodes with the Big Data Platform (BDP) and Analytics suite, creating an integrated system that identifies wireless networks and characterizes the threat environment in forward-deployed locations. Sponsored by AFCEA International , the three-day conference will begin on Tuesday, August 21 at the Augusta Convention Center.



Technical teams from three MacB organizations, Enlighten IT Consulting (EITC), Commonwealth Technology Division (known as CTI), and the National Security Group (NSG), leveraged big data analysis and cybersecurity expertise to rapidly prototype the new Erebus II networking tool as a test bed for further enhancement. Working in tandem with embedded software and hardware engineering specialists, the teams were able to improve next generation capabilities for the military.

Below are more details on what MacB will be demonstrating at Booth 615 during the show:

The modular-developed Erebus node is a tactical Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) integrated wireless networking tool that runs a highly-modified version of the Open Source Kali Linux NetHunter project via Offensive Security. This version demonstrates capabilities to identify, characterize, and monitor wireless WiFi networks. Real-time networking data is correlated with geolocation and high-gain directional antenna azimuth data. Multiple Erebus nodes arranged in an array provide low-profile, multi-dimensional awareness, and target locating information for use in the data analysis engine.

The BDP and Analytics suite provides experts the ability to query, evaluate, visualize, and monitor petabytes of data across the network. EITC’s cloud-based solution is currently used by mission partners across the U.S. Department of Defense. The company’s proprietary Rapid Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF) enables fast deployment of BDP on hardware, commercial cloud, virtual ecosystem software like OpenStack , and recent configuration onto a laptop.

“With a significant number of key mission areas housed at Fort Gordon, our conference participation is a critical component to continuing the information exchange we’ve established over many years with our industry and government partners in the Augusta region,” said Sid Fuchs , President and Chief Executive Officer of MacB. “This unique opportunity to share ideas and collaborate is vital to enabling MacB’s ability to bring critical cyber and intelligence technologies and solutions to these warfighter missions.”

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com .

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC), a MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB) COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting (EITC) has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), EITC has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion and IT transformation. The company was named one of Baltimore’s Top Workplaces in 2017 by the Baltimore Sun Media Group. EITC was acquired by MacB in December 2016, and is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

