MacBook Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best MacBook Air & Pro Deals Compared by Retail Fuse

11/26/2019 | 02:21pm EST

Save on Apple MacBook deals for Black Friday 2019 with our review of the best 13” MacBook Air & 15” MacBook Pro savings for shoppers

What are the top Black Friday MacBook deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on Apple MacBook Pro, Air & 2019 models and are listing the best live deals below.

Best MacBook Air deals:

Best MacBook Pro deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple currently offers two different models of MacBooks on the market today: the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Updated mid-2019, the latest MacBook Air features a brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology and the iconic wedge is created from 100 percent recycled aluminum, making it the greenest Mac ever. Meanwhile the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro added a Touch Bar with the Touch ID sensor and the Apple T2 Security Chip for added security and gets fully kitted out with an 8th-Gen Intel® Core™ quad-core processor, elevating the Macbook experience to a whole new level of performance and portability.

How do most retailers run Black Friday sales events? Black Friday savings are discounts applied to a wide range of products. For mid-priced electronics products (from $51 to $100), Profitero found Amazon offered an average of 36.1% over Black Friday in their 2016 study.

E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
