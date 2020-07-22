MacFarms : Expands Release of Baker's Pack to Continental U.S.

Previously only available in Hawaii, baker’s pack makes recipe creation easy, while bringing families together across the U.S.

Today, MacFarms, the largest grower and distributor of Hawaiian macadamia nuts, announced the expanded availability of its baker’s pack online and in select stores nationwide. A favorite option for island locals, the 20 ounce baker’s pack of natural macadamias gives recipe enthusiasts a more convenient option when creating dishes and desserts that require the world’s most exotic nut in larger quantities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005113/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The baker’s pack has proven time and time again to be a staple household item for island families, and we are thrilled to be able to share it with the rest of the U.S.,” stated K.C. Blinn, GM of sales and marketing at MacFarms. “As the pandemic continues to spike around the country, we have seen baking become a real galvanizing activity, bringing families closer together and even becoming a therapeutic outlet for some. We hope our new MacFarms Baker’s Pack will help promote and support these endeavors nationwide.”

With both sweet and savory recipes in mind, the baker’s pack was specifically designed for those looking to incorporate a healthy crunch into their meals. Certified heart-healthy by the FDA and produced solely in Hawaii by MacFarms, from some of the oldest orchards in the islands, the natural macadamia nut baker’s pack will complement any pantry as a new staple.

Retail locations looking to sell the new product can contact MacFarms for more information on wholesale pricing. Individual consumers can purchase from participating retail locations or online at macfarms.com.

To keep up with MacFarms, follow @macfarms on Instagram or visit macfarms.com.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards/MacFarms:

MacFarms is the parent company of both the Royal Hawaiian Orchards and MacFarms brands. The company’s story spans decades of macadamia growing, beginning in the mid-20th Century with the founding of the Royal Hawaiian Nut Company in Hawaii. Though the company has evolved over the years, its dedication to health, wellness and “living aloha” live on. The company’s orchards on the Big Island have more than 250,000 trees and is one of the largest macadamia operations in the world. For additional information, please visit: macfarms.com or royalhawaiianorchards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005113/en/