Macaroni Grill Launches Nationwide Delivery

07/30/2019 | 08:38am EDT

New online delivery makes Macaroni Grill’s Italian cuisine easier to enjoy than ever before – with free delivery available from July 29 – Aug. 4

Special ”Feast for Five for $25” available only online, for pickup or delivery, for a limited time

Romano’s Macaroni Grill®, a national restaurant chain with award winning Italian food, today announced the launch of online delivery available to its guests across the company’s 83 U.S. restaurants.

Fans of Macaroni Grill who want to enjoy their favorite Italian cuisines from the comfort of their home can head to MacaroniGrill.com to place their orders for delivery. Macaroni Grill has partnered with Olo, a leading point of sale software provider,to ensure that its entire menu is accessible to guests throughout the United States.

To celebrate the launch of nationwide delivery, Macaroni Grill is offering free delivery on all orders placed from July 29 – Aug. 4. Guests can simply go to MacaroniGrill.com to place their order, and all delivery fees will be waived.

In addition, from Aug. 1 – Oct. 7, Macaroni Grill will offer a special “Feast for Five for $25,” available only for those ordering online for pickup or delivery, that will include either Spaghetti & Meatballs or Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Caesar Salad and Rosemary Peasant Bread for five people.

“With the launch of nationwide delivery, putting a fresh, home style Italian meal on table is only a few clicks away,” stated Holly Wagstaff-Bellomo, Vice President of Marketing, Macaroni Grill. “We know the hustle and bustle of everyday life can be taxing these days, so we want to give our guests the gift of time back in their lives to connect with family and friends – and all while enjoying a delicious, easy-to-order meal.”

For more information on Romano’s Macaroni Grill, delivery or to find your nearest location, please visit www.macaronigrill.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill®
Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Macaroni Grill believes in an open kitchen that allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Named the No. 1 Italian Restaurant Chain in America by a Nation's Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 83 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 23 franchise locations in the U.S. and 7 other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
