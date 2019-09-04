Log in
Macatawa Bank : Erich VanRavenswaay promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Management Officer

09/04/2019 | 03:17pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Macatawa Bank Promotes Erich VanRavenswaay to Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Management Officer

HOLLAND, Mich. (Sept 4, 2019) - Macatawa Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Erich VanRavenswaay to Senior Vice President, Chief Wealth Management Officer. He will be responsible for leading our Wealth Management practice, which offers Personal Trust, Private Banking, Retirement Plan Services, Asset Management, Investment Services, as well as traditional banking services.

VanRavenswaay, a finance and investment veteran, joined Macatawa Bank's Wealth Management team in 2018 as the Portfolio Manager and Team Leader of the Asset Management group. His demonstrated leadership and performance led him to this new role. Before Macatawa Bank, he worked with US Bank's Securities Services and Global Corporate Trust divisions, as well as Bank of America and LaSalle Bank.

VanRavenswaay received his BA from Hope College and his MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University. Erich serves on the Board of Directors for the Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and lives in Saugatuck with his wife and two children. To learn more about Macatawa Bank's Wealth Management practice, visit: www.macatawabank.com/wealthmanagement.

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past nine consecutive years as West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to WorkFor®. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

For additional information contact:

Jodi Sevigny, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Macatawa Bank, 10753 Macatawa Drive; Holland MI 49424

P: 877.820.2265 E: jsevigny@macatawabank.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Macatawa Bank Corporation published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 19:16:05 UTC
