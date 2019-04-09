Macatawa Bank : Hosts April Recycling Days

HOLLAND, Mich. (April, 2019) -Macatawa Bank is partnering with local West Michigan business, Rapid Shred to host a free event for the public to securely destroy documents. The event will take place, April 22-26, 2019 at various Macatawa Bank branch locations.

Macatawa Bank Recycling Days will be held:

Monday, April 22: 3:30 - 5:30pm - Macatawa Bank, 12415 Riley St., Holland

Tuesday, April 23: 3:30 - 5:30pm - Macatawa Bank, 6330 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Wednesday, April 24: 3:30 - 5:30pm - Macatawa Bank, 2020 Baldwin St, Jenison

Thursday, April 25: 3:30 - 5:30pm - Macatawa Bank, 699 E 16th St, Holland

Friday, April 26: 3:30 - 5:30pm - Macatawa Bank, 3191 44th St SW, Grandville

Along with the Rapid Shred Truck, Macatawa Bank's Snack Wagon will be at each location serving free snacks and water. MacBank recycle totes will go to the first 25 people at each location and attendees can enter for a chance to win an Earth Day gift basket valued at over one hundred dollars. Each attendee may bring a maximum of five bags of paper to shred.

'Some of the most important outcomes of Macatawa Bank Recycling Days are to enable local communities to be more environmentally responsible by raising awareness about recycling, sustainability, and the importance of shredding documents securely to help prevent fraud and identity theft,' said Jodi Sevigny, Macatawa Bank's Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. 'Recycling Days has become an event our community looks forward to each year, and we are honored to be working again with our local partner, Rapid Shred.'

For more information about Recycling Days visit macatawabank.com/recycle2019

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. The bank has been recognized for the past seven consecutive years as 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For'. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.