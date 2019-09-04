Macatawa Bank : Michael Thomas joins Macatawa Bank as Vice President, Mortgage Sales Manager

For Immediate Release

HOLLAND, Mich. (Sept 4, 2019) - Macatawa Bank is pleased to announce Michael Thomas has joined the Retail Lending team as Vice President of Mortgage Sales. Thomas will be responsible for driving mortgage sales, and managing our mortgage lending team in West Michigan.

Prior to joining Macatawa Bank, Thomas spent 14 years in banking, including most recently at Lake Michigan Credit Union where he expanded their mortgage production into Okemos. Prior to that he worked for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Chase Bank and Quicken Loans.

Thomas attended Wayne State University and is involved in the community with Habitat for Humanity and Ele's Place. Thomas is originally from Jenison and resides in Allegan with his family. To learn more about Macatawa Bank's mortgage lending, visit: https://www.macatawabank.com/mortgage

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past nine consecutive years as West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to WorkFor®. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

