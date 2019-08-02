Macatawa Bank : Pastoor Joins Macatawa Bank as Branch Manager

Pastoor Joins Macatawa Bank as Branch Manager

HOLLAND, Mich. (Aug 2, 2019) - Macatawa Bank is pleased to announce Jon Pastoor has joined the Retail team as Branch Manager of our Walker office, located at 2750 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids. Pastoor will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with potential and existing customers and driving the sales and service culture. He will also assist with consumer and mortgage lending, business banking and retirement planning.

Pastoor, who has 7 years of banking experience, came to Macatawa Bank from Huntington National Bank where he was previously Branch Manager of their Grand Rapids office. He holds his Business degree from Grand Valley State University, where he majored in Finance. Pastoor is originally from Grand Rapids and resides in Hudsonville.

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past nine consecutive years as West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to WorkFor®. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com/aboutus.

