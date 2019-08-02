Log in
Macatawa Bank : Pastoor Joins Macatawa Bank as Branch Manager

08/02/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Pastoor Joins Macatawa Bank as Branch Manager

HOLLAND, Mich. (Aug 2, 2019) - Macatawa Bank is pleased to announce Jon Pastoor has joined the Retail team as Branch Manager of our Walker office, located at 2750 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids. Pastoor will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with potential and existing customers and driving the sales and service culture. He will also assist with consumer and mortgage lending, business banking and retirement planning.

Pastoor, who has 7 years of banking experience, came to Macatawa Bank from Huntington National Bank where he was previously Branch Manager of their Grand Rapids office. He holds his Business degree from Grand Valley State University, where he majored in Finance. Pastoor is originally from Grand Rapids and resides in Hudsonville.

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past nine consecutive years as West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to WorkFor®. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com/aboutus.

For additional information contact:

Jodi Sevigny, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer
Macatawa Bank, 10753 Macatawa Drive; Holland MI 49424
P: 877.820.2265 E: jsevigny@macatawabank.com

Disclaimer

Macatawa Bank Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:09:05 UTC
