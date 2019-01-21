Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macau, Beijing police arrest 37 in crackdown on illicit banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 11:52pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Police in Macau and mainland China detained 39 suspects in an underground lending case involving more than 30 billion yuan ($4.42 billion), as China steps up measures to reduce economic risks and clamp down on illicit capital outflows.

Macau police and state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday that a criminal gang had illegally brought credit card point-of-sale terminals from the mainland into Macau's casinos for gamblers to get cash out.

Macau is the world's biggest gambling hub.

The bust comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Monday that the country must be on guard against "black swan" risks while fending off "grey rhino" events, adding that the economy faces deep and complicated changes.

Xi's warning and the ensuing crackdown came after data showed the economy posted the slowest growth in 28 years last year, hurt by faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.Illegal point of sale terminals in Macau, a Chinese territory, have been a key method for many mainland Chinese to circumvent cash withdrawal limits of 20,000 yuan ($3,200) a day. They either use that money to gamble or transfer it abroad.

Macau authorities have been cracking down on the scheme over the past year and instructed financial institutions to tackle the illegal use of UnionPay cards to evade exchange controls.

Macau's gambling industry has revenues of around $3 billion a month.

Through the joint investigation, Beijing and Macau police raided their respective cities as well as Hebei, Hubei and Guangdong. They seized 32 illegal converted point of sale terminals as well bank cards and computers.

Police said the criminal group started operations in 2016, recruiting mainlanders to come to the Chinese special administrative region. The group had opened 5 accounts in a casinos' VIP room as a source of funds. The statements did not identify which casino or VIP room were involved.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.44% 50.35 End-of-day quote.1.00%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 1.14% 57.7 Delayed Quote.10.85%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) 3.36% 21.2 Delayed Quote.20.32%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 2.90% 14.18 End-of-day quote.7.42%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 2.96% 28.56 Delayed Quote.17.72%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 0.41% 36.6 End-of-day quote.6.09%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.81% 7.3 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
WYNN MACAU LTD 2.15% 18.06 End-of-day quote.4.88%
WYNN RESORTS 0.80% 115.18 Delayed Quote.16.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAmazon.com starts direct sales of merchandise in Brazil after delays
RE
12:03aChina drone maker DJI says $150 million scam involved staff padding parts costs
RE
01/21China's fourth quarter GDP growth dented by services, agriculture despite construction rebound
RE
01/21Macau, Beijing police arrest 37 in crackdown on illicit banking
RE
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Tesla in talks with China's Lishen over Shanghai battery contract - sources
RE
01/21Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
RE
01/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/21Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Big Concern For Chelsea As Higuain Deal Hits Stumbling B..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera Reveals Tactical Difference Between Solskjaer And Jo..
5Oil prices fall as economic growth worries spread
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.