Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macau casino revenue dips 0.4 percent in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gaming machines are installed at the casino of MGM Cotai in Macau

, (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dipped 0.4 percent in March year-on-year, as slowing economic growth and the Sino-U.S. trade war turned off high-roller gamblers.

March's revenue was 25.8 billion patacas ($3.2 billion), Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination posted on Monday. The figure represented the highest revenue haul so far this year and was in line with analyst expectations of flat growth to a decline of 6 percent.

The figure beat February's 25.4 billion patacas.

As the special administrative region marks 20 years since its handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering trade war threaten to derail growth.

Located on China's southern coast, Macau is highly dependent on gambling revenue to buffer its finances. Taxes from casinos currently account for over 80 percent of the government's total revenue.

Authorities have hardened calls for operators to diversify away from solely gambling and broaden Macau's economic base to lessen the territory's reliance on the glitzy casinos.

The Macau government extended casino licences for MGM China and SJM Holdings until 2022, bringing them on par with other operators. Both operators are required to pay a one-off fee of 200 million patacas ($25 million).

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.49% 53.45 End-of-day quote.7.22%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 1.04% 60.96 Delayed Quote.17.12%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) 2.54% 22.59 Delayed Quote.28.21%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 3.14% 16.42 End-of-day quote.24.39%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 0.79% 25.66 Delayed Quote.5.77%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.54% 39.45 End-of-day quote.14.35%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.93% 8.96 End-of-day quote.22.40%
WYNN MACAU LTD 1.09% 18.5 End-of-day quote.7.43%
WYNN RESORTS 1.45% 119.32 Delayed Quote.20.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:43aAllied Irish Banks sells bad loan portfolio for 800 million euros
RE
02:41aEURO ZONE INFLATION TO RISE MORE SLOWLY : Lautenschlaeger
RE
02:36aEU watchdog SRB sees bigger role for deposit guarantee schemes in banking crisis
RE
02:31aOil prices rise on supply worries, extend strong first-quarter gains
RE
02:29aMacau casino revenue dips 0.4 percent in March
RE
02:24aChina calls on New Zealand to provide 'fair' investment environment
RE
02:20aUNSW UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES : Collaboration with Indian partners produces smart energy policy brief for cities
PU
02:14aBank of Korea chief says in no rush to ease policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
4SCHIBSTED : SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Announcement of terms of the Offering, publication of prospectus and..
5GOLD : GLOBAL GOLD DEMAND WILL RISE TO 4-YEAR HIGH IN 2019: Metals Focus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About