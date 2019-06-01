Macau casino revenue hits 5-month high in May

Revenue was 25.95 billion patacas ($3.21 billion), the highest this year, Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Saturday, versus 25.5 billion patacas a year ago and also up from April's monthly haul of 23.6 billion patacas.

Analysts were expecting a flat to 4% year-on-year drop.

As the special administrative region marks 20 years since its handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering trade war threaten to derail growth.

For operators in China's only legal casino hub, the outlook remains challenging as Beijing pushes to rebrand Macau as a family-friendly destination.

They are ploughing about $10 billion into mostly non-gaming attractions before their licences expire in 2022 amid warnings new permits will be linked to efforts to diversify.

