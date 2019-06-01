Log in
Macau casino revenue hits 5-month high in May

06/01/2019 | 02:29am EDT
A boat sails on the water where a floating casino hotel is planned to located in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau hit a five-month high in May, although softer demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world's No.2 economy and a Sino-U.S. trade war continued to keep a lid on gains.

Revenue was 25.95 billion patacas ($3.21 billion), the highest this year, Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Saturday, versus 25.5 billion patacas a year ago and also up from April's monthly haul of 23.6 billion patacas.

Analysts were expecting a flat to 4% year-on-year drop.

As the special administrative region marks 20 years since its handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering trade war threaten to derail growth.

For operators in China's only legal casino hub, the outlook remains challenging as Beijing pushes to rebrand Macau as a family-friendly destination.

They are ploughing about $10 billion into mostly non-gaming attractions before their licences expire in 2022 amid warnings new permits will be linked to efforts to diversify.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.53% 47.15 End-of-day quote.-5.42%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -0.97% 55 Delayed Quote.5.67%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) -2.28% 19.3 Delayed Quote.9.53%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -1.47% 12.04 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -2.05% 24.82 Delayed Quote.4.45%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.72% 35.45 End-of-day quote.2.75%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.58% 8.68 End-of-day quote.18.58%
WYNN MACAU LTD 1.21% 16.72 End-of-day quote.-2.90%
WYNN RESORTS -3.68% 107.33 Delayed Quote.8.51%
