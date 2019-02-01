Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macau's casino revenue drops 5 percent in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:11am EST
Traffic flows past gaming resorts at Cotai Strip in Macau

(Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell 5 percent in January, the first drop in more than two years, as appetite for gambling waned amid slowing economic growth and increased headwinds from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The special administrative region reported 24.9 billion patacas ($3 billion) revenue, versus 26.3 billion patacas a year ago, Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Friday.

The drop was likely due to a smoking ban that came into effect on Jan. 1 as well as muted sentiment among VIP players ahead of Chinese New Year holidays in February, analysts said.

The figure was in line with analyst expectations of flat to a 12 percent drop in growth.

Macau, located on China's southern coast and the country's only legal casino hub, is highly reliant on gambling revenues for its finances, with taxes from the casinos accounting over 80 percent of the government's revenue.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.68% 54 End-of-day quote.8.32%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -1.10% 58.36 Delayed Quote.13.37%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) -0.60% 21.58 Delayed Quote.22.47%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD 5.45% 15.08 End-of-day quote.14.24%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.55% 29.44 Delayed Quote.19.50%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 0.81% 37.3 End-of-day quote.8.12%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.27% 8.22 End-of-day quote.12.30%
WYNN MACAU LTD 5.90% 19.04 End-of-day quote.10.57%
WYNN RESORTS 2.10% 123.01 Delayed Quote.24.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aALIBABA : British currency exchange WorldFirst shuts U.S. operations - FT
RE
12:36aAsian shares go flat as China data disappoints
RE
12:34aWORLD BANK : Akihiko Nishio New World Bank Vice President of Development Finance
PU
12:25aSouth Korea Exports Fell, Inflation Slowed in January -- Update
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMacau's casino revenue drops 5 percent in January
RE
12:09aU.S. job growth likely slowed; minimal hit seen from government shutdown
RE
01/31MINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's January exports decrease 5.8 percent to $46.4 billion
PU
01/31Indian jobless rate at multi-decade high, report says, in blow to Modi
RE
01/31Most Asian currencies weaken as China factory data chills sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
3Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's biggest lender may turn biggest loser after powerful public..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.