Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Macau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 04:03am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Growing protests in the Asian financial centre of Hong Kong are weighing on the neighbouring Chinese territory of Macau as some visitors steer clear of the world's biggest gambling hub, worried over transport disruptions and safety concerns.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, has suffered a wave of sometimes violent protests since June as initial opposition to a now-suspended extradition law evolved into a direct challenge to the government and calls for full democracy.

"When you have hundreds of flights cancelled out of Hong Kong and some reluctance to travel, I do think that's impacting the premium end of the business," Matt Maddox, chief executive of Wynn Resorts, which runs two Macau casinos, said this week.Macau is an hour away by ferry from Hong Kong or a 30-minute drive from its international airport. Nearly a third of Macau's visitors arrive by sea or a recently-built bridge.

The protests are hitting Macau's gaming revenues just as it grapples with slowing economic growth in mainland China, which contributes the bulk of its gamblers, an escalating trade war between China and United States that is deterring VIP spenders and tighter government regulations.  

Australia and the United States are among the nations that have raised travel advisories as Hong Kong reels from almost daily demonstrations that have spread across the city and occasionally hit a normally efficient transport network.

Casino executives and analysts said the protests were likely to affect gaming revenue for the next few weeks at least, in what is typically a busy period in the former Portuguese colony.

July's fall of 3.5% in gaming revenues was sharper than analysts had anticipated.

Vitaly Umansky, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, said not much could be done to deflect headwinds for gaming revenues, as Chinese visitors have cancelled trips.

Macau's Government Tourism Office told Reuters it was closely monitoring the situation and had told representatives to report on any plans and change of trips to Macau.

The government is urging tour groups to choose Macau as the first stop of their itinerary, paired with the coastal Chinese city of Zhuhai, rather than Hong Kong.

At Hong Kong's Shun Tak Center, where travellers board ferries for Macau, tour groups said the protests had caused their business to drop 30 percent or more from previous months.

The area around Shun Tak in the district of Sheung Wan near Beijing's representative office, has been a hotspot for protests with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators and forcing the center to close for safety reasons.

"We are worried about the social problems in Hong Kong, both the customers and us hope it can end soon," said a worker at one ferry company, Cotai Jet. She gave only her surname, Lau.

(Additional reporting by Kevin Liu and Vimvam Tong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Farah Master
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.42% 47.9 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -0.92% 53.99 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) -2.55% 19.91 Delayed Quote.13.00%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD -2.51% 11.66 End-of-day quote.-11.67%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 0.14% 28.27 Delayed Quote.16.36%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.57% 34.85 End-of-day quote.1.01%
SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD 2.31% 2.66 End-of-day quote.7.69%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.07% 7.58 End-of-day quote.3.55%
WYNN MACAU LTD -1.26% 15.66 End-of-day quote.-9.06%
WYNN RESORTS -1.76% 109.9 Delayed Quote.13.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aAfrica focus pays off for Standard Bank
RE
04:10aPhilippine central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps, as expected
RE
04:06aSingapore economy seen shrinking in second quarter as recession risks grow - Reuters poll
RE
04:05aUK Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With US
DJ
04:04aProlonged uncertainty weighs on euro zone growth outlook - ECB
RE
04:03aMacau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests
RE
04:02aUK pay growth for new staff hits more than two-year low in July - REC
RE
04:01aSouth Africa's rand steadies after hitting 11-month low
RE
04:01aChinese soybean buyers shy away from Brazilian cargoes as prices jump - traders
RE
03:59aEgypt's headline inflation slows to a four-year low of 8.7% in July
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
3GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
4XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
5SBM OFFSHORE : SBM Offshore ups 2019 outlook after forecast-beating first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group