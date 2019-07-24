Log in
Mace Security International : Announces Addtional Stock Purchases by Members of Board

07/24/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019
Mace Security International, Inc.
4400 Carnegie
Cleveland, OH 44103

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark E. Barrus
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary
Mbarrus@mace.com
(216) 539-0485

Mace Security International Inc. Announces Additional Stock Purchases by Members of Board

CLEVELAND, July 24, 2019 /ACCESSWIRE/ - Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE or 'the Company'), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announced an additional stock acquisition by several members of its board of directors.

'We are pleased to learn that our Chairman Charles Gehrisch and our Vice Chairman Sanjay Singh have acquired a significant additional block of MACE shares in a private transaction' said Gary Medved, MACE Chief Executive Officer. 'This transaction demonstrates the confidence our board and major investors have in the company and in the MACE ® brand' said Medved.

Chairman Charles Gehrisch said 'I cannot be happier with the direction of MACE, and the exciting developments such as the partnerships with global brands 'KUROS! ®' and 'USPS ®. Sanjay and I have expressed our confidence by acquiring through our investment vehicle, MACNFAC LLC, an additional 1,000,000 shares in a recent transaction.'

The Company expects it will be releasing its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 in several weeks, prior to the OTCQX filing deadline in mid-August.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MSI) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, Vigilant® Brand alarms which are the world-wide leader and number one recognized brand in personal alarms, and Tornado ® Brand pepper spray. MSI distributes and supports Mace® Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and other distributors. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate,' 'aspiration,' 'objective,' 'project,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'on track' or 'target' or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause events and the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements on the Company's Annual Report on the OTCQX website or on www.mace.com. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Mace Security International Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 14:44:05 UTC
