Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mace Security International : Announces Participation at the Upcoming Planet Microcap Virtual Investment Conference on April 22 and 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 09:21pm BST

Thursday, April 16th, 2020
Mace Security International, Inc.
4400 Carnegie
Cleveland, OH 44103

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) President and CEO Gary Medved will be presenting at the Planet Microcap Virtual Investment Conference on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 12:20 pm EST. Mr. Medved will be available for 1 on 1 interviews with interested investors the following day, April 23, 2020.

Advanced registration for the conference and the 1 on 1 interviews is now open at : www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com.

Registrants can thereafter access Mace's presentation on April 22nd at 12:20PM EST/9:20AM PST at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34152

For more Information on this or any of the following Mace IR events, please contact Mace Investor Relations at IR@mace.com.

Conference/ Event Date
Planet MicroCap - Las Vegas April 22-23,2020
Mace Q1 2020 Earnings Call May 5, 2020
Mace Annual Shareholders Meeting and Investor Day TBD
Mace Q2 2020 Earnings Call August 2020
Investor Summit MicroCap conference, NYC September 29-30, 2020
OTC virtual investor conference October 8, 2020
Mace Q3 2020 Earnings Call November 2020
LD Micro Main Event December 8-10, 2020
Mace Q4 2020 Earnings Call February 2021

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'estimate,' 'projected,' 'intend to' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Gary Medved, President and CEO

gmedved@mace.com

Telephone 440-424-5322

Disclaimer

Mace Security International Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 20:20:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:37pNELNET : to Announce First Quarter Results
PR
04:37pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pFACEBOOK : Swiss watchdog gets Libra cryptocurrency project license request
RE
04:36pBOISE CASCADE : 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
PU
04:36pCOVID-19 : FAO and African Union commit to safeguarding food security amid crisis
PU
04:36pLEAF GROUP LTD. : Receives Notification Letter from the NYSE
AQ
04:36pAMERESCO : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020
BU
04:35pRING ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pWELLTOWER INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group