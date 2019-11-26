Log in
Macedonian Stock Exchange : Business Turnover Index. Provisional data

11/26/2019 | 03:23am EST

26 November 2019

Business Turnover Index (BTI). Base 2015

September 2019. Provisional data

The monthly variation of the Business Turnover1 stands at −0.7%,

after seasonal and calendar adjustment

The annual rate stands at 0.5% in the seasonal and calendar adjusted series and at 2.3% in the original series

Monthly trend of Business Turnover

The monthly variation of the seasonally and calendar adjusted Business Turnover Index between the months of September and August of 2019 stood at −0.7%. This rate was a point lower than the previous month.

Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Monthly rate. Percentage

2.6

2.0

2.1

1.9

1.51.5

1.1

1.2

0.6

0.8

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.3

0.0

-0.3

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

-0.8

-0.7

-1.1

-1.9

-2.4

Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep

2017

2018

2019

BTI. Base 2015 - September 2019 (1/5)

Monthly rate. Percentage

Of the four analyzed sectors, only one showed positive monthly rates.

Market non-financialservices showed the only increase (0.7%). On the other hand Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management showed the highest decrease (-3%).

Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. September 2019.

Market non-financial services

0.7

Trade

-0.6

GENERAL INDEX

-0.7

Extractive and manufacturing industries

-1.4

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste

-3.0

management

BTI. Base 2015 - September 2019 (2/5)

Annual rates
Annual trend of the Business Turnover
The Total Business Turnover Index, once adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, showed a variation of 0.5% in September, as compared with the same month of the previous year. This rate was almost a point lower than the one registered in August.
The BTI original series registered an annual variation of 2.3%. This rate was 2.8 points higher than the one in August.
Business Turnover Index, Total. Seasonally and calendar adjusted. September 2019. Annual rates. Percentage
10.0

8.5

8.4

8.3

7.6

7.8

6.6

7.8

7.2

7.2

6.6

5.5

7.4

6.0

7.4

5.4

5.1

6.0

5.7

6.2

6.2

4.3

4.9

4.5

5.4

5.3

5.0

4.0

3.8

4.6

3.3

4.8

4.3

4.3

4.2

3.8

2.7

2.3

3.4

3.7

3.1

2.9

1.4

2.7

1.0

1.3

0.5

-0.1

-0.1

-0.5

Sep Oct Nov

Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug

Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

2017

2018

2019

Original

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects

The seasonally and calendar adjusted indices showed positive annual rates in two of the analysed sectors and negative in the other two.

Business Turnover Index, Total and by sectors

September 2019.

TOTAL INDEX

Extractive and manufacturing industries

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management Trade

Market non-financial services

Unadjusted

Seasonally and

index

calendar adjusted

Annual rate (%)Annual rate (%)

2.30.5

1.1-1.6

-6.5-7.8

2.41.1

5.75.0

BTI. Base 2015 - September 2019 (3/5)

Revisions and data update

On the press release day, INE has updated BTI data series corresponding to the last 13 months. In the case of calendar adjusted and seasonally and calendar adjusted series, according to INE standard, the series are revised since its beginning. The results are available at INEBase.

Methodological note

The Business Turnover Index (BTI) is a short-term synthesis statistical operation aiming at obtaining an indicator to measure the short-term evolution of turnover, as a whole, for non- financial economic sectors: Extractive and manufacturing industries, Electrical energy and water, Trade and Non-financialservices.

Survey Type: ongoing monthly.

Base year: 2015.

Population scope: the business turnover Index provides a comprehensive and weighted measure of the business turnover for the economic sectors Extractive and manufacturing industries, the Supplying of electricity and water, Treatment and management of waste, Trade and Non-financialmarket Services.

Geographical scope: the whole country.

Results reference period: calendar month.

Information sources: it is compiled using information from three statistical operations carried

out by INE: Industry turnover indices (ITI), service sector activity indicators (SSAI) and retail trade indices (RTI). In addition, existing information from administrative registers is utilized: sales declared by large companies in their VAT returns in the sector not covered by the surveys previously mentioned.

Further information is available in the methodology:

http://www.ine.es/dyngs/INEbase/en/operacion.htm?c=Estadistica_C&cid=1254736176958& menu=metodologia&idp=1254735576715

And in the standardized methodological report:

http://www.ine.es/dynt3/metadatos/en/RespuestaDatos.html?oe=30083

For further information see INEbase: www.ine.es/en/ Twitter: @es_ine

All press releases at: www.ine.es/en/prensa/prensa_en.htm

Press office: Telephone numbers: (+34) 91 583 93 63 /94 08 - gprensa@ine.es

Information Area: Telephone number: (+34) 91 583 91 00 - www.ine.es/infoine/?L=1

BTI. Base 2015 - September 2019 (4/5)

Business Turnover Indices. Base 2015

September 2019

Provisional data

1. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Seasonally and calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Monthly

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

118.0

-0.7

0.5

3.0

Extractive and manufacturing industries

112.8

-1.4

-1.6

0.6

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

97.1

-3.0

-7.8

0.2

Trade

121.6

-0.6

1.1

3.6

Market non-financial services

124.2

0.7

5.0

5.6

2. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Calendar adjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Annual

Year-to-date

average

TOTAL INDEX

118.6

0.4

3.1

Extractive and manufacturing industries

115.3

-1.9

0.7

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

91.6

-6.7

1.4

Trade

119.4

0.9

3.6

Market non-financial services

127.6

4.9

5.7

3. Business Turnover Indices, Total and by sectors Unadjusted

Index

Rate (%)

Effect

Annual

Year-to-date

Annual

average

TOTAL INDEX

117.3

2.3

2.8

Extractive and manufacturing industries

113.4

1.1

0.3

0.327

Electricity and water supply, sewerage and waste management

95.6

-6.5

0.0

-0.401

Trade

118.4

2.4

3.4

1.021

Market non-financial services

127.1

5.7

5.6

1.333

BTI. Base 2015 - September 2019 (5/5)

Disclaimer

INE - National Statisics Institute published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:22:07 UTC
