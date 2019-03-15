Log in
Macedonian Stock Exchange : Educational project of The Macedonian Stock Exchange

03/15/2019 | 11:54am EDT

The Macedonian Stock Exchange, in order to enhance young population's knowledge about the capital market and the role and functioning of the Stock Exchange, cooperates with educational institutions in the country.
Last week, the Macedonian Stock Exchange was visited by around 100 students, who had the opportunity to get acquainted more closely with the activities and development of the Stock Exchange and the growth of the securities market.

• On 11.03.2019 students from O.U. 'Ljuben Lape' - Skopje
• On March 13, 2019 students from the Faculty of Economics - UKIM Skopje and from the University American College - Skopje
• On March 15, 2019, students from the economic school 'St. Cyril and Methodius' - Ohrid


Disclaimer

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 15:53:01 UTC
