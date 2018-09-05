Macedonian Stock Exchange : Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 04.09.2018 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed
- ZAS AD Skopje - 108 ordinary shares
- TEAL AD Tetovo - 20 ordinary shares
According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-backs on 04.09.2018 - Makpetrol AD Skopje a bought:
- 5 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.500,00 per share, through 1 transaction
- 1 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.501,00 per share, through 1 transaction
- 50 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.502,00 per share, through 9 transaction
- 4 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.511,00 per share, through 1 transaction
- 17 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.517,00 per share, through 3 transaction
- 23 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.800,00 per share, through 2 transaction.
