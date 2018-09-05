Log in
Macedonian Stock Exchange : Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share

0
09/05/2018

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 04.09.2018 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed

- ZAS AD Skopje - 108 ordinary shares

- TEAL AD Tetovo - 20 ordinary shares

According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-backs on 04.09.2018 - Makpetrol AD Skopje a bought:

- 5 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.500,00 per share, through 1 transaction

- 1 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.501,00 per share, through 1 transaction

- 50 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.502,00 per share, through 9 transaction

- 4 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.511,00 per share, through 1 transaction

- 17 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.517,00 per share, through 3 transaction

- 23 ordinary shares for the price of MKD 46.800,00 per share, through 2 transaction.

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:36:01 UTC
