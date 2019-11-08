Macedonian Stock Exchange : Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share
0
11/08/2019 | 03:35am EST
Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share
Friday, November 8, 2019
According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 07.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:
- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 156 preference shares
- RZ Tehnicka kontrola AD Skopje - 9 ordinary shares
- Ugotur AD Skopje - 25 ordinary shares
- RZ Ekonomika AD Skopje - 22 ordinary shares
- Arcelormittal Skopje (CRM) AD Skopje - 752 ordinary shares
- Makpetrol AD Skopje - 20 ordinary shares
- Trgotekstil Maloprodazba AD Skopje - 896 ordinary shares
- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 513 ordinary shares
- Makstil AD Skopje - 519 ordinary shares
- RZ Inter-Transsped AD Skopje - 23 ordinary shares
