Macedonian Stock Exchange : Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 07.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:

- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 156 preference shares

- RZ Tehnicka kontrola AD Skopje - 9 ordinary shares

- Ugotur AD Skopje - 25 ordinary shares

- RZ Ekonomika AD Skopje - 22 ordinary shares

- Arcelormittal Skopje (CRM) AD Skopje - 752 ordinary shares

- Makpetrol AD Skopje - 20 ordinary shares

- Trgotekstil Maloprodazba AD Skopje - 896 ordinary shares

- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 513 ordinary shares

- Makstil AD Skopje - 519 ordinary shares

- RZ Inter-Transsped AD Skopje - 23 ordinary shares