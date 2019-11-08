Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macedonian Stock Exchange : Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:35am EST
Non-trade transfers of listed companies' share
Friday, November 8, 2019

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 07.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:
- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 156 preference shares
- RZ Tehnicka kontrola AD Skopje - 9 ordinary shares
- Ugotur AD Skopje - 25 ordinary shares
- RZ Ekonomika AD Skopje - 22 ordinary shares
- Arcelormittal Skopje (CRM) AD Skopje - 752 ordinary shares
- Makpetrol AD Skopje - 20 ordinary shares
- Trgotekstil Maloprodazba AD Skopje - 896 ordinary shares
- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 513 ordinary shares
- Makstil AD Skopje - 519 ordinary shares
- RZ Inter-Transsped AD Skopje - 23 ordinary shares

Disclaimer

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aPhoenix Group Holdings Group Chief Executive Clive Bannister to Retire Next March
DJ
03:50aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Interim report period from January 2019 to September 2019 Peptonic Medical AB (publ) org nr 556776-3064
PU
03:50aPARAGON BANKING : 08/11/2019 | Paragon launches 40 Day Notice savings account
PU
03:50aMBH CORPORATION PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:48aCARREFOUR : Supermarket group Carrefour to sell off Rue du Commerce online site
RE
03:46aBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Nomination Committee appointed before the annual general meeting of Bioservo 2020
AQ
03:45aCATENA MEDIA : Invitation to the presentation of Catena Media´s interim report July – September 2019
PU
03:45aA LESSON IN STEM : When a Teacher Becomes Student, It's a Game Changer
PU
03:45aSAMSUNG CARD : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
03:40aDAIBIRU : Business Performance For Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group