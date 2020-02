According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 06.02.2020 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:

- Granit AD Skopje - 400 ordinary shares

- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 140 preference shares

- Makpetrol AD Skopje - 80 ordinary shares

- Replek AD Skopje - 5 ordinary shares