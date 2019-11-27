Macedonian Stock Exchange : Public offering for sale of treasury shares issued by Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica

Macedonian Stock Exchange announces that starting from 11.12.2019 the public offering for sale of treasury shares of Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica through the Macedonian Stock Exchange will take place. The basic information about the public offering are the following:

- Issuer name: Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica

- Trading code of the shares offered for sale: NOSKA31

- Number of treasury shares offered for sale: 5.247

- Lot size: 1

- Offered price per share: 61.500,00 MKD

- Initial sale date: 11.12.2019

- Closing sale date: 25.12.2019

- Model and manner of sale: Model of minimum price - giving priority to orders with higher price and earlier time of entering in the trading system

