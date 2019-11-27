Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Macedonian Stock Exchange : Public offering for sale of treasury shares issued by Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:33am EST
Public offering for sale of treasury shares issued by Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Macedonian Stock Exchange announces that starting from 11.12.2019 the public offering for sale of treasury shares of Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica through the Macedonian Stock Exchange will take place. The basic information about the public offering are the following:

- Issuer name: Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica
- Trading code of the shares offered for sale: NOSKA31
- Number of treasury shares offered for sale: 5.247
- Lot size: 1
- Offered price per share: 61.500,00 MKD
- Initial sale date: 11.12.2019
- Closing sale date: 25.12.2019
- Model and manner of sale: Model of minimum price - giving priority to orders with higher price and earlier time of entering in the trading system

Related documentation regarding the public announcement (only in macedonian):

1. Invitation for the public offering for sale of treasury shares of Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica
2. Prospectus for the public offering for sale of treasury shares of Nova stokovna kuka AD Strumica
- Audited financial statements for 2016
- Audited financial statements for 2017
- Audited financial statements for 2018
- Unaudited financial statements for the period 01.01.-30.06.2019
- Unaudited Gain and Loses Account for the period 01.01.-30.09.2019
- Statute of the company

Disclaimer

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 07:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58aDIASORIN S P A : Launches the liaison quantiferon-tb gold plus assay in partnership with qiagen in the us market
PU
02:58aWORKSPACE : Disposal of Quality Court
PU
02:58aBANK NORWEGIAN AS : Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an advance notice of MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
PU
02:58aRIO TINTO : approves $749m investment in Pilbara
PU
02:56aNORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an advance notice of MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
AQ
02:53aMIRADA : 27 November 2019 – Mirada to present at Shares Investor Evening
PU
02:53aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Half-year Report
PU
02:53aGRAINGER : Full-year audited financial results
PU
02:53aDEFENX : Update re proposed cancellation
PU
02:53aManchester City owner draws $500 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT sees annual revenue growth in upper half of 3-5%..
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group