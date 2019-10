According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 25.10.2019

-Interpromet AD Tetovo bought 484 ordinary share for the price of MKD 1.500,00 per share, through one transaction

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 25.10.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:

- Granit AD Skopje - 20 ordinary shares