Macedonian Stock Exchange : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares

11/06/2019 | 02:55am EST
Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 05.11.2019
-Interpromet AD Tetovo bought 183 ordinary share for the price of MKD 1.500,00 per share, through 3 transactions

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 05.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:
- RZ Uslugi AD Skopje - 208 ordinary shares
- RZ Institut AD Skopje - 6 ordinary shares
- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 11 preference shares
- Ugotur AD Skopje - 27 ordinary shares
- Granit AD Skopje - 9.993 ordinary shares
- RZ Inter-Transsped AD Skopje - 25 ordinary shares
- RZ Tehnicka kontrola AD Skopje - 10 ordinary shares
- RZ Ekonomika AD Skopje - 24 ordinary shares
- Makstil AD Skopje - 566 ordinary shares
- Tutunski Kombinat AD Prilep - 120 ordinary shares

Disclaimer

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:54:01 UTC
