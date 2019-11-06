Macedonian Stock Exchange : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares

According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 05.11.2019

-Interpromet AD Tetovo bought 183 ordinary share for the price of MKD 1.500,00 per share, through 3 transactions

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 05.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:

- RZ Uslugi AD Skopje - 208 ordinary shares

- RZ Institut AD Skopje - 6 ordinary shares

- Stopanska Banka AD Skopje - 11 preference shares

- Ugotur AD Skopje - 27 ordinary shares

- Granit AD Skopje - 9.993 ordinary shares

- RZ Inter-Transsped AD Skopje - 25 ordinary shares

- RZ Tehnicka kontrola AD Skopje - 10 ordinary shares

- RZ Ekonomika AD Skopje - 24 ordinary shares

- Makstil AD Skopje - 566 ordinary shares

- Tutunski Kombinat AD Prilep - 120 ordinary shares