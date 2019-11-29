Macedonian Stock Exchange : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares

According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 28.11.2019

-OILKO KDA Skopje bought 937 ordinary share for the price of MKD 6.000,00 per share, through 1 block transaction

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 28.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:

- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 958 ordinary shares

- Rade Koncar Aparatna Tehnika AD Skopje - 50 ordinary shares