Macedonian Stock Exchange : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares

Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares
Friday, November 29, 2019
According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 28.11.2019
-OILKO KDA Skopje bought 937 ordinary share for the price of MKD 6.000,00 per share, through 1 block transaction
According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 28.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:
- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 958 ordinary shares
- Rade Koncar Aparatna Tehnika AD Skopje - 50 ordinary shares