Macedonian Stock Exchange : Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares

0
11/29/2019 | 03:18am EST
Share buy-backs and non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares
Friday, November 29, 2019

According to the data from the trading system, we inform that a listed company executed share buy-back on 28.11.2019
-OILKO KDA Skopje bought 937 ordinary share for the price of MKD 6.000,00 per share, through 1 block transaction

According to the data from the Central Securities Depositary we inform that on 28.11.2019 the following non-trade transfers of listed companies' shares were executed:
- Makedonski Telekom AD Skopje - 958 ordinary shares
- Rade Koncar Aparatna Tehnika AD Skopje - 50 ordinary shares

Disclaimer

Macedonian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:17:08 UTC
