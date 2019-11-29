Macedonian Stock Exchange : Solid Fuels

Maximum production and delivery were in lignite

Marketable production of solid fuels was 118 thousand 360 tonnes for hard coal, 7 million 790 thousand 411 tonnes for ligniteand 362 thousand 40 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal in September 2019. For the same month, deliverieswere 3 million 822 thousand 650 tonnes for hard coal, 7 million 66 thousand 677 tonnes for lignite and 357 thousand 796 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal.

The lowest ratio of production to deliveries was in hard coal

The lowest ratio(3) of marketable production to deliveries was in hard coal by 3.1%. This ratio was 101.2% for coke derived from hard coal and 110.2% for lignite.

Ratio of production to deliveries, September 2019



Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to the thermal power plants

Distribution of solid fuels according to breakdown of main delivery places was 55.6% to thermal power plants, 14.4% to coking plants, 7.5% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for hard coal whereas, 86.3% to thermal power plants, 8.9% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for lignite and 96.5% to iron and steel industry for coke derived from hard coal.

EXPLANATIONS

(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.

(2) Dispatching of the fuel from production, imports and stocks for consuming purposes.

(3) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.

Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100