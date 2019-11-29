Macedonian Stock Exchange : Solid Fuels

Log in
Solid Fuels

11/29/2019
Maximum production and delivery were in lignite
Marketable production of solid fuels was 118 thousand 360 tonnes for hard coal, 7 million 790 thousand 411 tonnes for lignite(1) and 362 thousand 40 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal in September 2019. For the same month, deliveries(2) were 3 million 822 thousand 650 tonnes for hard coal, 7 million 66 thousand 677 tonnes for lignite and 357 thousand 796 tonnes for coke derived from hard coal.

The lowest ratio of production to deliveries was in hard coal
The lowest ratio(3) of marketable production to deliveries was in hard coal by 3.1%. This ratio was 101.2% for coke derived from hard coal and 110.2% for lignite.

Ratio of production to deliveries, September 2019

Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to the thermal power plants
Distribution of solid fuels according to breakdown of main delivery places was 55.6% to thermal power plants, 14.4% to coking plants, 7.5% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for hard coal whereas, 86.3% to thermal power plants, 8.9% to industry (except iron and steel industry) for lignite and 96.5% to iron and steel industry for coke derived from hard coal.

The next release on this subject will be on December 27, 2019.

EXPLANATIONS
(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.
(2) Dispatching of the fuel from production, imports and stocks for consuming purposes.
(3) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.
Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 08:17:08 UTC
